Rod Stewart Cozies Up To Wife Of 14 Years, Penny Lancaster, On The Beach: Photo

Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster posed for an adorable couple photo during their romantic getaway to France.

April 19, 2022
Rod Stewart
Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster
Image Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Could Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster be any cuter? The British couple loved on each other in a sweet snapshot taken during their trip to Cannes, France on April 18. Rod, 77, and Penny, 51, posed on Annex Beach during an evening out and documented the romantic moment on their respective Instagram pages.

Rod and Penny got all dressed up for the occasion. The iconic rock star wore a cream sweater, white pants, and a pair of white suit shoes. Meanwhile, his gorgeous wife rocked a leopard-print dress, a white cardigan, and a pair of gold open-toe sandals. Penny accessorized her look with a silver necklace and a pair of sunglasses that she let rest on the top of her wavy blonde hair.

The couple was absolutely beaming in the vacation snapshot. They stood in the sand in front of the restaurant’s outdoor setup, where they presumably enjoyed a romantic dinner. Rod captioned his post, “Gorgeous then and still gorgeous now,” and also tagged Annex Beach. Penny shared the same photo and said, “love is in the air,” in her caption.

Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster
Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster (Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Rod and Penny tied the knot in 2007. She’s his third wife, and the two have welcomed a pair of children into the world: Alastair Wallace Stewart, 16, and Aiden Patrick Stewart, 11. Aiden arrived after Penny went through IVF treatment, and her husband reportedly called the youngest son the couple’s “miracle baby.”

The “Maggie May” hitmaker has six other kids, including daughter Ruby Stewart, 34, and son Liam McAlister Stewart, 27, from previous relationships with four different women. That includes his first wife Alana Stewart and second wife Rachel Hunter.

