See Pics

Rod Stewart, 77, & Wife Penny Lancaster, 50, Match In Silver On Date Night At Annabel’s — Photo

Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster
Click News and Media / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dress to the nines as they step out for a romantic date night at Sapgos Resturant as restaurants in LA reopen.Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John LegendBACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster leaving Annabel's in Mayfair, London after celebrating the members club 4th Birthday. Penny was seen having a wardrobe malfunction as she left the venue. Rod was seen arguing with a fan who asked for an autograph on a Celtic shirt with the singer's name on the back but Rod refused to sign the shirt and become annoyed and immediately got in his car and left. Pictured: Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Click News and Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ciara is seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE March 01, 2022 220301JOCE2 Los Angeles, CA www.bauergriffin.com. 01 Mar 2022 Pictured: Ciara,Russell Wilson. Photo credit: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA833402_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz pictured out and about after having lunch in Brooklyn. Pictured: Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

The British lovebirds, who have been married since 2007, dressed in matching silver ensembles for Annabel’s 70s-themed fourth anniversary party.

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster enjoyed a date night at London’s popular private club Annabel’s on Thursday, March 10. The couple matched in silver ensembles as they stepped out to celebrate Annabel’s 70s-themed fourth anniversary at 46 Berkeley Square. Rod, 77, and Penny, 50, posed for photos at the event, which raised money to support Ukraine, and they looked absolutely incredible decked out in their disco-themed outfits.

Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster
Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster at Annabel’s in London on March 10 (Photo: Click News and Media / BACKGRID)

The British rocker wore a silver and black embroidered blazer over a plain white button up shirt. He also sported black pants and a pair of sparkly shoes that went along perfectly with the 70s theme. Rod’s model wife stunned in a silver mini dress and high white boots. Penny accessorized her look with sparkling earrings and a metallic clutch purse that she carried in her hands.

Rod and Penny tied the knot in 2007. She’s his third wife, and the two have welcomed a pair of children into the world: Alastair Wallace Stewart, 16, and Aiden Patrick Stewart, 11. Rod has six other kids, including daughter Ruby Stewart, 34, and son Liam McAlister Stewart, 27, from previous relationships with four different women. That includes his first wife Alana Stewart and second wife Rachel Hunter.

Related Gallery

Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster: See Photos Of The Rocker And His 3rd Wife

London, UNITED KINGDOM - Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster leaving Annabel's in Mayfair, London after celebrating the members club 4th Birthday. Penny was seen having a wardrobe malfunction as she left the venue. Rod was seen arguing with a fan who asked for an autograph on a Celtic shirt with the singer's name on the back but Rod refused to sign the shirt and become annoyed and immediately got in his car and left. Pictured: Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Click News and Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rod Stewart and Penny LancasterPride of Britain Awards 2021, London., Location, London, UK - 30 Oct 2021
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster The Icon Ball in aid of NHS Charities Together and Well Child, Landmark Hotel, London, UK - 17 Sep 2021

During a November 2021 appearance on the talk show Loose Women, which Penny has been a presenter on since 2014, Rod opened up about what it was like seeing his wife go through menopause. “We talked about it, which I think is the most important thing a couple can do, and she explained it to me through the tears – because Penny likes a cry, and we talked it through, and I think that’s what couples have to do, and men have just got to get on with it, understand, and come out the other end,” he said at the time.