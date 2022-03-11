Rod Stewart, 77, & Wife Penny Lancaster, 50, Match In Silver On Date Night At Annabel’s — Photo

The British lovebirds, who have been married since 2007, dressed in matching silver ensembles for Annabel’s 70s-themed fourth anniversary party.

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster enjoyed a date night at London’s popular private club Annabel’s on Thursday, March 10. The couple matched in silver ensembles as they stepped out to celebrate Annabel’s 70s-themed fourth anniversary at 46 Berkeley Square. Rod, 77, and Penny, 50, posed for photos at the event, which raised money to support Ukraine, and they looked absolutely incredible decked out in their disco-themed outfits.

The British rocker wore a silver and black embroidered blazer over a plain white button up shirt. He also sported black pants and a pair of sparkly shoes that went along perfectly with the 70s theme. Rod’s model wife stunned in a silver mini dress and high white boots. Penny accessorized her look with sparkling earrings and a metallic clutch purse that she carried in her hands.

Rod and Penny tied the knot in 2007. She’s his third wife, and the two have welcomed a pair of children into the world: Alastair Wallace Stewart, 16, and Aiden Patrick Stewart, 11. Rod has six other kids, including daughter Ruby Stewart, 34, and son Liam McAlister Stewart, 27, from previous relationships with four different women. That includes his first wife Alana Stewart and second wife Rachel Hunter.

During a November 2021 appearance on the talk show Loose Women, which Penny has been a presenter on since 2014, Rod opened up about what it was like seeing his wife go through menopause. “We talked about it, which I think is the most important thing a couple can do, and she explained it to me through the tears – because Penny likes a cry, and we talked it through, and I think that’s what couples have to do, and men have just got to get on with it, understand, and come out the other end,” he said at the time.