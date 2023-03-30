Vanessa Hudgens Goes Swimming In String Bikini On Philippines Vacation: Photos

Vanessa Hudgens proved that if you work hard, you can play hard. Following her stint as host of the “Countdown to the Oscars” show, the actress, 34, made sure to get some rest and relaxation in with a trip to the gorgeous islands of the Philippines. Vanessa took to her Instagram on Wednesday, March 29 to share an incredible photo album of the getaway at the Pangulasian Island Resort, where she enjoyed the crystal-clear waters in a stunning snakeskin bikini!

Rocking the tiny swimsuit, Vanessa was all smiles in the vacay snaps which featured a few of her friends. She kicked up her legs in one shot, as a friend carried her in the water. A clip at the end of the carousal gave fans a better glimpse of the stunning surroundings, as the video panned around the cove and was filmed from a clear plastic canoe. Vanessa captioned it, “Paradise #foreverphilippines.”

The barely-there swimsuit was a far cry from the elaborate ensemble Vanessa donned for her hosting gig ahead of the 2023 Academy Awards. The former High School Musical star rocked a black and white Chanel gown for the red carpet and accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings, a matching necklace and fabulously painted nails.

Last year, Vanessa sparkled in a black sequin Michael Kors dress while co-hosting the pre-Oscars show, and her stylist, Jason Bolden, dished on the star’s fashion sense at the time. “With Vanessa, 90s red carpet dressing is always a reference,” he explained to People. “An effortless and cool approach to the red carpet.”

The 2023 Oscar appearance was an interesting moment in Vanessa’s A-list life, as she recently got engaged to pro baseball player Cole Tucker, while one of her ex-boyfriends, Austin Butler, was the red-carpet king at the Academy Awards, with his Best Actor nomination for Elvis. After Vanessa and Austin broke up in 2019 after nine years of dating, she started a romance with the Colorado Rockies’ star athlete. Austin, who lost the award to Brendan Fraser, has since moved on with Kaia Gerber.