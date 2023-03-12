Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Classic Black & White Gown At 2023 Oscars: Photos

Vanessa Hudgens knew the assignment for the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12 in Los Angeles. The former High School Musical star, 34, looked incredible as she rocked a black and white mermaid gown for the red carpet. With her raven tresses in a bun, the actress accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings, a matching necklace and fabulously painted nails!

The star had time to plan out her amazing ensemble as she was tapped to host the “Countdown to the Oscars” pre-show airing ahead of the ceremony. Vanessa returned to the gig for the second year in a row, with her co-hosts, Ashley Graham and Lilly Singh, taking it on for the first time. The pre-show program included backstage coverage and an insider perspective to the Academy’s member viewing party taking place in New York City.

Last year, Vanessa sparkled in a black sequin Michael Kors dress while co-hosting the pre-Oscars show, and her stylist, Jason Bolden, dished on the star’s fashion sense at the time. “With Vanessa, 90s red carpet dressing is always a reference,” he explained to People. “An effortless and cool approach to the red carpet.”

The 2023 Oscar appearance was an interesting moment in Vanessa’s A-list life, as she recently got engaged to pro baseball player Cole Tucker, while one of her ex-boyfriends, Austin Butler, was the red-carpet king at the Academy Awards, with his Best Actor nomination for Elvis. After Vanessa and Austin broke up in 2019 after nine years of dating, she started a romance with the Colorado Rockies’ star athlete.

Both Vanessa and Austin appear on good terms, however, as they have both claimed the actress was the one to push the actor to take on the herculean task of playing icon Elvis Presley. “Last December, we were driving along and we were listening to Christmas music, and then an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on,” Vanessa said during a 2019 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “He had just dyed his hair dark. He’s a natural blond, and I was looking at him and he was singing along and I was like, ‘Babe, you need to play Elvis.’”

The show of support came before their breakup, but with Austin still thinking highly of his ex girlfriend, perhaps there will be a shout out during his Oscar acceptance speech! Fingers crossed!

Meanwhile, the 2023 Oscar ceremony starts off as a historic night even before the first award is given out, as a record-breaking number of actors of Asian descent are up for this year’s top awards! Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Hong Chau are all up for supporting-actor trophies, while Michelle Yeoh has a nod for Best Actress. If Michelle wins, she will be the first Asian actress to do so.

This year also marks the highest number of Irish actors ever nominated! The Banshees of Inisherin secured acting nods for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, while Paul Mescal is nominated for Aftersun.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the spectacle for the third time, where Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 nominations, as The Banshees of Inisherin, and All Quiet on the Western Front are tied for second with nine nominations each. The ceremony begins at 8pm ET at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.