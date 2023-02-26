Austin Butler Is The Perfect Gentleman As He Escorts Sally Field Onstage At SAG Awards

Austin Butler was sitting at the front of the room at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26, and he had the honor of escorting some of the lovely ladies in the audience onstage during the show. When Sally Field hit the stage to accept her Lifetime Achievement Award honor from Andrew Garfield, Austin was quickly by her side to make sure she got onstage ok. He took her arm and gently led her up the stairs so she could give her acceptance speech.

Later on in the show, Austin was put to work once again when Jennifer Coolidge won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Jennifer also got a helping hand from Austin, who could be seen making sure that he was ready to go once she made her way to the front of the room. Once again, Austin made sure the actress was safely onstage without tripping. The perfect gentleman!

Austin Butler helps Jennifer Coolidge onstage as she accepts the #SAGAwards for best female actor in a drama series for #WhiteLotus. pic.twitter.com/oE5G0Hwd73 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) February 27, 2023

Austin was also nominated at the SAG Awards, earning a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Elvis Presley. However, he lost to Brendan Fraser in the category. The actor looked handsome at the event, wearing a maroon suit that differentiated him a bit from the other black tuxes in the audience. The SAG Awards were a star-studded event, with the biggest stars in TV and movies from the past year being honored. The SAG Awards winners were chosen by their peers in the Screen Actors Guild.

Earlier this year, Austin took home a Golden Globe for his performance in Elvis. He received critical acclaim for his role in the movie, which saw him perfecting the role of Elvis in the story about his life. He’s also up for hte Best Actor honor at the Academy Awards, which will take place on March 12.