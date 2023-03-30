Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise’s Daughter Isabella, 30, Debuts Darker Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Isabella Kidman Cruise has joined the dark side! The 30-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman showed off her new dark hair makeover on her Instagram Story March 29. Isabella, who has been a blonde (like her mom Nicole) and a red head in the past, looked gorgeous with her newly-dyed black locks in the photo. The young artist‘s hairstyle include cute bangs that she flawlessly rocked.

Isabella, who is notoriously private, despite having A-list actors for parents, wore a chic black cap over her head. Her outfit included a sheer white shirt with floral features. She gave a special shout-out to her hairstylist on the photo, writing, “@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still. Thank you.”

Tom, 60, and Nicole, 55, adopted Isabella (and their son Connor, 28) during their decade-long marriage in the ’90s. Isabella, who was born on December 22, 1992, has adopted a lifestyle away from the spotlight. One of the last times she was seen in public was May 2022, when she stepped out in London wearing a Top Gun shirt, as an ode to her famous father. In addition to the shirt from the 1986 action-packed flick, Isabella also wore an oversized jean jacket, black jeans, black combat boots and a white baseball cap. She even rocked some dark-colored shades, reminiscent of her father’s Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s, a role he reprised in Top Gun: Maverick that dominated the box office last year.

While Isabella’s very private, it is known that she is a scientologist, like her dad. And her mom supports whatever decision Isabella makes in terms of her religion, even though scientology is pretty controversial. “[Isabella and Connor] have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love,” Nicole told The Sun in a 2019 interview. “It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you,’ ” the actress also said.