Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella Rocks ‘Top Gun’ Shirt Rare Outing In London: Photo

Isabella Cruise showed off a 'Top Gun' t-shirt on Tuesday, seemingly in support of her dad while stepping out in London.

May 12, 2022 11:51PM EDT
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s adopted daughter Bella is spotted wearing a baggy while T-shirt close to her South London home. Curvy Bella was seen chatting with friends and also going on a shopping expedition with her woolly hat-wearing husband, Max Parker. After tattooed Bella had finished speaking to her friends she and Tom heading to a nearby electrical store to buy an upmarket air con fan. Tom was wearing a hat despite the warm weather.Pictured: Bella CruiseBACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - With a preferred life truly out of the spotlight, Tom Cruise's daughter Bella Cruise is spotted in Croydon waiting at the bus stop. While father Tom has been spotted recently flying a helicopter around London, Bella who has chosen to live a quieter life is spotted catching public transport while wearing her protective face mask. *Shot on September 10, 2020* Pictured: Bella Cruise BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED*
AG_161785 - ** RESTRICTIONS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* London, UK - Isabella Cruise shows off her new look while on a walk. The adopted daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise sported bangs and bundled up in a large black jacket while she walked through the streets listening to her iPhone. AKM-GSI 9 JANUARY 2017BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / AKM-GSITo License These Photos, Please Contact : Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.comor Mark Satter (317) 691-9592 msatter@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Isabella Kidman Cruise is repping her dad! The 29-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman strutted her stuff on Tuesday in London while rocking a Top Gun t-shirt, aka the 1986 action-packed flick that starred her dad. She paired the look with an oversized jean jacket, black jeans, black combat boots and a white baseball cap. The young artist also rocked some dark-colored shades, reminiscent of her father’s Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s, or perhaps the coolest pilot around (the one who’s making a comeback in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick!)

Isabella Cruise
Isabella Cruise out in London (Shutterstock).

Tom and Nicole adopted Isabella (and their son Connor) during their decade-long marriage in the ’90s. Isabella, who was born on December 22, 1992, took a page out of her father’s book by adopting a lifestyle away from the spotlight, however, she recently resurfaced on social media with a selfie on August 25, 2021and fans went wild. The new photo came four months after she last shared a photo of her face online, so her followers were elated to see her sharing a new picture of herself.

Bella gave her Instagram followers a rare glimpse of herself again on Sept. 24 last fall, posing in a selfie while wearing a white graphic top and red bandanna around her neck. She also wore a loose red knit hat over her dark red wavy shoulder-length locks and showed off a nose ring and a tattoo on her upper arm.

The beauty captioned the snapshot with just an emoji wearing a cowboy hat but she received a lot of responses that included many compliments. “The haircut is sensational Bella 💥👏🧡🧡🧡,” one follower wrote while another called her a “beautiful girl.” A third also called her hair “cute” and a fourth commented on her “glowing skin.” Others commented on her “stylish” outfit.

Before her latest selfie, Isabella shared a black and white photo of herself back in Feb. She was bundled up in a jacket and scarf and was standing outside in what appeared to be a snowy area. She also wore a knitted hat and gave a serious look to the camera.

