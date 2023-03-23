Brie Larson Admits She’s Faced ‘Existential Questions’ About Starting A Family Since Turning 30: It’s A ‘Big Place To Be In’

Image Credit: Collier Schorr

Brie Larson revealed that she had to face some fears about getting older after she turned 30 in a new cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, published on Thursday, March 23. The actress, 33, revealed that she grappled with personal feelings about her desire to start a family as she celebrated her most recent birthday. “That’s such a big place to be in,” she told the outlet. “Certain existential questions come up.”

Brie revealed that she was unsure about so many of the offers she received after she starred in the critically-acclaimed hit Room in 2015, which also earned her an Oscar for Best Actress. She said that she questioned how a family would fit in with her “weird life” as an actress. “I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30,” she said.

The actress opened up about insecurities she had with her career, and how she occasionally felt “insecure” about what she was doing in life, but Brie opened up about how currently she’s just going with the flow. “I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open,” she said, while also mentioning that she wants kids, but she wasn’t sure about how she would go about that. “I have nothing left to give unless I go through this period of adventure.”

While Brie said she was going through a period without thinking about what her “next job” will be, fans can see her in the upcoming MCU sequel The Marvels, where she’ll reprise her Carol Danvers role, and the upcoming Fast X for The Fast and the Furious franchise, per IMDb. Fast X is expected to premiere in May, and The Marvels is scheduled to hit theaters in November. While both of those are in post-production, she does reportedly have an as of now untitled project currently in pre-production.