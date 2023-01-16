Brie Larson Reveals Sleeves Of Temporary Tattoos While Posing In Lingerie & Fans Go Wild

Brie Larson, 33, gave fans a surprise on Jan. 15, when she shared Instagram photos of herself flaunting temporary tattoos! The actress rocked an olive green bra and dark blue jeans as she posed in a mirror with the artwork, which was on her sleeves. She also added a blue and white bandana around her neck and had her hair down as she accessorized with earrings.

“What it’s like you’ve never seen temporary tattoos before!” she exclaimed in the caption. One close-up photo of a tattoo showed a phrase that read, “Don’t try to fix me, I’m not broken.” The beauty, who appeared to take the photos in a bathroom, also appeared to have no makeup on, and once she shared the post, her followers went wild for the epic snapshots.

“There’s a whole new level of crush I didn’t know I could achieve and yet here we are 😭,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “We’ve never seen temporary tattoos look this good.” A third shared, “I ALREADY HAVE A THING FOR WOMEN WITH TATTOOS AND THIS ISN’T HELPING 🥵🥵🥵” and a fourth asked, “But have you considered making them permanent? You pull them off exceptionally well.” Others simply left heart-eyed or smiling wide emojis to signify their love of the temporary tattoos.

Before Brie posted her latest tattoo-filled photos, she wowed at the Celine fashion show in Dec. She wore a black sleeveless dress that had sequins and a plunging neckline. She also had her long hair curled and down, and added black heels that topped off her look perfectly.

When Brie’s not busy sharing eye-catching social media photos or attending fancy fashion events while looking gorgeous, she’s hard at work in her successful film and television career. The incredible star, who has worked in the industry since the late 1990s, has at least two new films coming out in 2023, including Fast X and The Marvels. She’ll also be starring in the upcoming television series, Lessons in Chemistry.