Brie Larson Stuns In Plunging Sequined Gown For Celine Fashion Show

Brie Larson shimmered her way down the carpet for the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 8. The 33-year-old Captain Marvel star looked every bit of elegant in a black, sequin-covered cocktail dress by Celine that featured a plunging neckline that showed some cleavage and halter straps. Brie kept her look simple and accessorized with a single white bracelet, silver rings, and gold hoop earrings. Her honey-highlighted hair was styled in loose curls and she kept her makeup on the natural side with black liner and a nude lip. The California-born actress completed her gorgeous look with pointed black pumps.

Brie wasn’t the only blonde beauty to walk the carpet for the French fashion house. She was joined by Emma Roberts, who wore a white pleated mini skirt by Celine, and Paris Hilton, who donned a sparkling black and silver outfit she matched with a quilted black leather clutch by Celine. The event was star-studded, with Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber, and their son Presley Gerber making a family trip down the carpet, while Kaia Gerber walked the runway. Other celebrities in attendance included, but were not limited to, Priscilla Presley, Austin Butler, Courteney Cox, Doja Cat, and Paris Jackson.

Brie’s red carpet slay came one day after she set her Instagram page on fire with a series of photos from a sauna sweat session. She glowed in a high-waisted orange bikini that let her toned legs and abs shine, as seen below.

While fans took to her comment section to praise her sculpted body, it’s no surprise she’s on top of her fitness. Brie’s Instagram page is filled with workout snapshots and videos that show her putting her muscles to the test via one-arm pullups and even rock climbing. Following the release of Taylor Swift‘s Midnights, she paid homage to the single “Anti-Hero” by expressing her love for unique workouts alongside a video of herself pushing a heavy weight up an incline. “My #AntiHero trait? Refusing conventional workouts,” she captioned the video.

Brie has previously been open about her fitness journey, and admitted she could barely “walk up a hill” before landing the role of Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I affectionately called myself ‘an introvert with asthma’ before I got to play Carol Danvers and I started training first out of sheer panic, because I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, Marvel doesn’t know that I don’t even know how to walk up a hill without being out of breath,'” she confessed to Insider earlier this year. “So, I started this journey thinking I’ll get strong and I had no idea. I went far beyond what I ever believed was possible for my body.”