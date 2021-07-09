Brie Larson Lifts Massive Weight During Intense Workout As She Trains For ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel

That’s no movie magic. Brie Larson proved she truly is ‘Captain Marvel’ by sharing a workout video, one that showed how she’s getting buff for the upcoming sequel.

The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, doesn’t hit theatres for another year, but Brie Larson is already getting into superhero shape. Brie, 31, who portrays Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, gave fans a look into one of her exercises on Thursday (July 8.) “No toes were hurt in the making,” she captioned the video of her doing squats while lifting a lot of weight. While decked out in a matching crop top and leggings, and her hair pulled back in a tight pony, Brie made it look easy. She even took in a moment of pride when she finished her reps, smiling brightly after dropping the weights.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for Brie’s workout. “Holy moly,” commented actress Naomi Watts. Others added remarks like, “The ABS, the ARMS. Love it.” “Oh captain, my captain…” “Go Captain Marvel!” “YOU MAKE ME WANNA WORK OUT.” “The real captain marvel.” “YAAAAAAA! Here she comes, baby! Superhuman strength mode ON! Captain Marvel, oh how I miss you.” “You’re so strong and so inspiring! I’m gonna get back into lifting soon.”

Brie’s next outing as Captain Marvel will be 2022’s The Marvels, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Phase Four.” She will be joined by Teyonah Parris, first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. In the Marvel comics, Monica once went by the Captain Marvel title (though she has since been known as Photon, Pulsar, and Spectrum.) In the comics, Kamala, a Pakistani American teenager from New Jersey, took the mantle “Ms. Marvel” as a tribute to her hero, the original Ms. Marvel – Carol Danvers. How this continuity plays out (if it even does) in the new Disney+ show remains to be seen.

With shooting on The Marvels starting, Brie had to pause her new pandemic career as a YouTuber. “It’s the one-year anniversary, and at this exact time, I’m gonna have to slow down on this,” she said in the video titled “Our One Year Together…And What Comes Next!” (h/t CBR) “I can’t keep up with doing videos weekly. I gotta go back to my job, my first job, my acting job. I am sad about it. This is not the last video. I’m going to do more. It’s just, it’s not gonna be on a weekly schedule.”

“I think some of you know, but I started this channel, I started thinking about it before the pandemic, and it was because I needed to just like, I needed to shake it up,” she added. “I needed to feel like I could just be silly and normal. This was a way of testing it out for myself more than anything else.”