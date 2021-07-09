Watch

Brie Larson Lifts Massive Weight During Intense Workout As She Trains For ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel

Shutterstock
Brie Larson 'Captain Marvel' film screening, Arrivals, New York, USA - 06 Mar 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Brie Larson out with her boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz to buy some pretty flowers. The pair were seen stepping out to a local farmer's market where they purchased flowers and a couple of other items. They wore face masks and gloves as they kept a safe distance from other people at the market. Brie was once again in a pair of pink slippers however this time they were a fuzzy pair. 26 Apr 2020 Pictured: Brie larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA653512_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brie Larson 'Good Morning America' TV Show, New York, USA - 06 Mar 2019
Brie Larson 'Captain Marvel' Film Premiere, Arrivals, El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

That’s no movie magic. Brie Larson proved she truly is ‘Captain Marvel’ by sharing a workout video, one that showed how she’s getting buff for the upcoming sequel.

The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, doesn’t hit theatres for another year, but Brie Larson is already getting into superhero shape. Brie, 31, who portrays Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, gave fans a look into one of her exercises on Thursday (July 8.) “No toes were hurt in the making,” she captioned the video of her doing squats while lifting a lot of weight. While decked out in a matching crop top and leggings, and her hair pulled back in a tight pony, Brie made it look easy. She even took in a moment of pride when she finished her reps, smiling brightly after dropping the weights.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for Brie’s workout. “Holy moly,” commented actress Naomi Watts. Others added remarks like, “The ABS, the ARMS. Love it.” “Oh captain, my captain…” “Go Captain Marvel!” “YOU MAKE ME WANNA WORK OUT.” “The real captain marvel.” “YAAAAAAA! Here she comes, baby! Superhuman strength mode ON! Captain Marvel, oh how I miss you.” “You’re so strong and so inspiring! I’m gonna get back into lifting soon.”

Brie’s next outing as Captain Marvel will be 2022’s The Marvels, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Phase Four.” She will be joined by Teyonah Parris,  first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. In the Marvel comics, Monica once went by the Captain Marvel title (though she has since been known as Photon, Pulsar, and Spectrum.) In the comics, Kamala, a Pakistani American teenager from New Jersey, took the mantle “Ms. Marvel” as a tribute to her hero, the original Ms. Marvel – Carol Danvers. How this continuity plays out (if it even does) in the new Disney+ show remains to be seen.

Brie Larson attends the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebs Working Out: See Pics Of Selena Gomez & More

Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Milo Milo Ventimiglia leaves the gym with a serious pump! The actor showed off his intense gains after a two hour gym session in West Hollywood. Pictured: Milo Ventimiglia BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Benson goes out for a hike with a friend.She also has a few bruises on arm and legs. 18 Jan 2021 Pictured: Ashley Benson. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA727176_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

With shooting on The Marvels starting, Brie had to pause her new pandemic career as a YouTuber. “It’s the one-year anniversary, and at this exact time, I’m gonna have to slow down on this,” she said in the video titled “Our One Year Together…And What Comes Next!” (h/t CBR) “I can’t keep up with doing videos weekly. I gotta go back to my job, my first job, my acting job. I am sad about it. This is not the last video. I’m going to do more. It’s just, it’s not gonna be on a weekly schedule.”

“I think some of you know, but I started this channel, I started thinking about it before the pandemic, and it was because I needed to just like, I needed to shake it up,” she added. “I needed to feel like I could just be silly and normal. This was a way of testing it out for myself more than anything else.”