Brie Larson has officially joined the world of YouTube where the 30-year-old brought on a slew of fascinating people to discuss a bunch of very timely topics in her debut video.

Welcome! Brie Larson has already conquered the entertainment industry with all her major award wins and now she’s trying something else out by launching her own YouTube channel. The Captain Marvel star revealed why she decided to make the leap onto the digital platform within the near 22-minute clip posted on Thursday, July 2. “This is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that there isn’t also silly content, that there’s ways for me to express myself personally, but there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content.”

The footage included her chatting with a ton of well-known YouTube stars including Hot Ones host Sean Evans and comedian/actress Lilly Singh. “I used to make movies in my garage as a kid every summer; it’s not dissimilar to what I’m doing right now,” she told Evans in reference to starting with something totally new. “I’m back to the beginning. I feel like I’m 15 again which is pretty cool.”

Brie posted some truly hilarious moments during her chats with many centering around her nervousness on making sure everything was working. Towards the end of the video she also made sure to highlight a bunch of Black visionaries like Tessa Thompson and Janet Mock and added links for the Black Lives Matter movement and Justice for Breonna Taylor.

She also had an adorable chat with her mother and grandmother who did their best to give her video suggestions for the future. “You make warming up a tortilla interesting and fun and delicious all at the same time,” her mom said which made Brie laugh. “Cooking’s very popular on YouTube.”

Brie also brought on the laughs earlier in the week when she revealed the story behind her being in that massive KarJenner Met Gala 2019 photo! “Seems like we’re having a #MetBall throwback moment today so I’d to take this time to remind everyone of the year I was trying to wash my hands in the bathroom and ended up in a Kardashian selfie,” she wrote on Instagram next to three different versions of the epic snap.