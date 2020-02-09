Stars In Sparkles At The 2020 Oscars: Brie Larson, Janelle Monae & More Dazzle On The Red Carpet

Sparkles ruled the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards & everyone from Brie Larson to Scarlett Johansson dazzled in their dresses.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards brought out some of the best dressed celebrities and one trend that was apparent all over the red carpet was without a doubt sparkles. Brie Larson, 30, slayed the carpet in a skintight pink beaded gown with bedazzled embellishments. The form-fitting dress featured a plunging slit on the side of the skirt, revealing her toned legs. A beaded caped jacket added to her gorgeous look.

Scarlett Johansson, 35, looked absolutely stunning, as usual, when she rocked a sleeveless skintight silver Oscar de la Renta gown with a sheer beaded neckline and a corset bodice that showed off her tiny waist. The rest of the gown flowed out into a slinky satin skirt.

Renee Zellweger, 50, stunned in a one-sleeve white slinky Armani gown that was covered in intricate beading and was skintight, showing off her amazingly toned figure.

Rebel Wilson, 39, looked better than ever in an off-the-shoulder bedazzled gold dress. The gown featured a lowcut neckline with draped material on the bodice and she topped her look off with vintage Pomellato jewels and a gold Kitsch x Justine Marjan XL Rhinestone Chain Bobby Pin.

Janelle Monae, 34, slayed the carpet in a fitted long-sleeve silver crystal-embellished dress. The beaded dress featured a tight bodice and a fitted and flared skirt, but the best part of her look was the silver beaded hood that was draped over her head. She topped her look off with dazzling Forevermark jewelry.

There were so many other celebs in gorgeous sparkling dresses and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!