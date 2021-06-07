Brie Larson, 31, Wears A Black Bikini As She Poses Poolside — See Pics

Soaking up the sun! Brie Larson lounged by the pool while wearing a high-waisted black bikini in a new photo, which was posted to Instagram.

Brie Larson is living her best life in the sunshine! The actress took to Instagram on June 5 to share a rare shot of her in a swimsuit, and she looks incredible. For the pic, Brie is wearing a high-waisted, black bikini, with her face tilted up towards the sun. She’s makeup-free for the sunbathing shot, and her hair is pushed away from her face.

Brie is posing on the edge of a pool with crystal clear water, as well. She captioned the image with a sun and sunflower emoji. The comments section of the pic is flooded with complimentary messages from Brie’s fans, who made sure to let her know how great she looked in the shot.

“The most beautiful photo of the most beautiful actress in the MCU,” someone wrote, while another person added, “GODDESS!! You are so beautiful.” Another fan commented with a bunch of fire emojis, and someone else wrote, “YOU ARE GLOWING.” Many others also referred to Brie as an “icon” or a “queen.”

While Brie is fairly private about her personal life, she does give fans a glimpse into her day-to-day activities on Instagram quite a bit. Recently, she’s been sharing insight into her workouts at the gym, which are super intense. At the end of May, she even mastered doing a one-arm pull up for the first time, which is no easy feat. Brie also loves to show off her vocal skills by covering songs and posting the videos on Instagram, as well.

It’s not all about looking good on Instagram, though — Brie also uses her platform to speak out about important issues, like racism, quite often. She has not been afraid to speak up about injustice, and has urged her millions of followers to do the same.