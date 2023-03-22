Olivia Wilde Shows Off Her ‘Tramp Stamp’ In Bikini For 39th Birthday

Olivia Wilde is celebrating her 39th birthday by toasting to “whatever’s next”. The birthday girl took to Instagram on March 21 to share two black and white pics of herself, seen below, that showed her smiling in a strapless thong bikini. The second photo showed her backside, which exposed the butt tattoo she mentioned in her caption. “39 and feeling fine. Thanks for the birthday love,” she wrote. “I milked it for way too long and it’s been great. Here’s to whatever’s next. Probably not another tramp stamp but who knows. #shameless #howdareshe #thehorror”.

The Don’t Worry Darling, who was born on March 10, hopped on Instagram a week ago to talk about another tattoo she wants to get: a selfie of her and Jennifer Coolidge posing together. “Moving this pic to the grid and then to a chest tattoo most likely,” she captioned the photo. The black and white selfie showed the White Lotus star, 61, making a duck face as Olivia leaned her head into her with a poker face.

Olivia previously celebrated her birthday with the two kids she shares with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis. She revealed on her March 9 Instagram Story that her son, 8-year-old Otis, and daughter, 6-year-old Daisy, set up a string of silver “Happy Birthday” balloons at their house along with some multi-colored traditional balloons. “Came home way past curfew to this,” she wrote with an emotional emoji.

Olivia also celebrated her 39th at the CAA’s Oscars party earlier this month. As seen below, she blew out some candles on a mini pink cake decorated with pink and red roses. She went business professional for the event, donning a black blazer and black pants. In the caption of one of the snaps she posted to her Instagram Story from the party, she joked that she “finally turned 4”.

Although Olivia is clearly not sure “whatever’s next” quite yet, it was reported that she’s ready to get back into the dating scene following her breakup from Harry Styles after about two years of dating. “Olivia is ready to date again, making it clear she’s available, and she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy,” an insider told Us Weekly at the beginning of March.

As fans know, she and the One Direction alum’s relationship was highly publicized, even though they never verbally confirmed that they were an item. The pair were spotted holdings hands at a wedding in Jan. 2021, vacationing in Europe, and kissing in the streets of New York City. They split in Nov. 2022 as Harry embarked on the European leg of his Love On Tour tour, but kept their relationship open-ended. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds,” a person close to the former couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time.