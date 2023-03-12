Olivia Wilde Celebrates 39th Birthday At CAA’s Pre-Oscar Party: Photos

Olivia Wilde turned 39 in style on March 10, when she attended the CAA’s Oscars party at The Sunset Tower in Hollywood, CA. The actress attended the event in a silver sequined crop top under a black blazer and black pants as her hair was down and parted in the middle. At one point, she was photographed blowing out candles on a pink frosted birthday cake and posing with fellow attendees like with The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, and appeared relaxed and happy.

Olivia took to her Instagram story to share some photos of her and the delicious-looking cake shortly after the event. “Finally turned 4,” she joked in the caption of one of them. The beauty’s co-star Florence Pugh, who starred in her film, Don’t Worry Darling, last year, was also at the event, despite their reported feud. They weren’t seen talking to each other, however, and didn’t seem to pose for any photos.

Olivia’s birthday celebration comes just a week after a source told Us Weekly that she’s ready to date again, after her Nov. 2022 split from Harry Styles. “Olivia is ready to date again, making it clear she’s available, and she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy,” the insider claimed. The House M.D. star was first spotted out with Harry in Jan. 2021, when they attended a wedding together, but they eventually took a “break” when he went overseas for his tour.

In addition to attending fancy parties and thinking about dating, Olivia is focusing on being a mom to her two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, who she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis. The former lovebirds have been co-parenting since their 2020 split, which happened seven years into their relationship. They also made headlines when Jason served Olivia custody papers while she was onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April of 2022. Despite the drama that erupted, Olivia admitted her children are her top priority no matter what, in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in Sept.

“My priority is them,” she said. “As long as they’re happy and they’re healthy, then — my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us.”