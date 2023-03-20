Olivia Wilde Rocks Black Bikini On The Beach While Goofing Around With A Friend: Photos

Olivia Wilde showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a tiny black bikini while on the beach with friends.

March 20, 2023 9:21AM EDT
Olivia Wilde had an amazing time on vacation with friends and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 39-year-old posted photos of her goofing around with friends on the beach while wearing a tiny black string bikini that put her incredibly toned figure on full display.

In the photos, Olivia wore a black Eres Mouna Small Triangle Bikini Top with the matching low-rise side-tie Eres Malou Thin Bikini Briefs. She accessorized her look with a pair of Jennifer Fisher 1.5 Elle Hoops Earrings and Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer Sunglasses. Meanwhile, in another photo from the trip, Olivia posed while twerking and wearing another bikini, this time featuring a low-cut top with matching cheeky bottoms.

Perhaps our favorite photo from her trip though, was her bright orange Hunza G Gigi Bikini that featured a spaghetti-strap square neck top with a pair of matching high-rise ribbed bottoms. She topped her look off with Jennifer Fisher 1.5 Elle Hoops Earrings and Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer Sunglasses. Olivia’s vacation photos just kept getting sexier and in one picture, she posed from behind while wearing a white string bikini that had super cheeky thong bottoms.

Olivia has been on a roll with her outfits lately and right before she went on vacation, Olivia attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party when she rocked a white Gabriela Hearst Midas Draped Silk and Wool Maxi Dress that was completely cut out on one side, revealing a super tiny cleavage-baring black leather bra. She styled the one-sleeved dress with a pair of Boucheron Quatre Radiant Edition Pendant Earrings, a Boucheron Chevron Emerald Necklace, a Jeffery Levinson Elina Clutch, and a pair of Le Silla Bella Sandals.

