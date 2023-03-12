Olivia Wilde Reveals Black Leather Bra Under One-Sleeved Dress At VF Oscar Party

Olivia Wilde brought out all the stops for her Oscars after-party look! The actress attended Vanity Fair’s annual party, and she walked the red carpet in a super sexy ensemble. Olivia’s one-sleeved white dress dipped all the way down to her waist on one side, revealing her black leather bra underneath.

The fierce look was complete with a gorgeous glam look, featuring dark winged liner around Olivia’s eyes. Her cheeks were also heavily contoured, with her hair styled in curls and parted down the middle. She accessorized with silver diamond earrings and a necklace, as well, adding some flair to her already flashy look.

Recently, Olivia has been photographed hitting the gym quite a bit, and her workouts are definitely paying off. The Oscars after-party look accentuated the actress’ hard work in toning her figure. Although Olivia didn’t get an invite to the actual Academy Awards, she was definitely a big figure in Hollywood this year thanks to Don’t Worry, Darling, which she directed and starred in.

The movie also starred Olivia’s former boyfriend, Harry Styles, who she started dating while filming in the fall of 2020 amidst her split from Jason Sudeikis. Olivia and Harry split up in Nov. 2022 after two years together. While Don’t Worry, Darling was highly buzzed-about, it was also the center of some drama due to rumors that Olivia feuded with the film’s female lead, Florence Pugh. Olivia has continuously denied any reports of a feud or scandal on-set, and has continuously praised Florence’s work in interviews. However, Florence has not publicly commented on the situation.

In the past few months, Olivia has been focused on co-parenting her two children with ex, Jason. Olivia was publicly served with custody papers by Jason in the middle of a film festival event in 2022, and she didn’t shy away from throwing shade at him in a few different interviews afterward. However, the two appear to be on friendly terms these days for the sake of their kids.