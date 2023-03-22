Nick Cannon, Dad Of 12, Regrets Not Having Kids With Ex Christina Milian

It’s no surprise that TV personality Nick Cannon, 42, loves being a dad, after all, he has a total of 12 children! Despite this, during a new interview with The Shade Room on Mar. 17, he revealed that he wished he would’ve had kids with his ex, Christina Milian, 41. “Everybody talks about having kids [in relationships],” he said last week. “If I say this, I know it’s gonna go viral. But when Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don’t Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant [years later] … I was like, ‘Dang, man.’”

Although he has bummed out that he and the 41-year-old actress did not have children, he did express he was happy for her. “But I was so happy for her. I remember we [were] kids in love early on, and so we talked about that. But to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it’s supposed to be given,” Nick continued. Christina and The Masked Singer host dated from 2003 to 2005, however, she is now married to M. Pokora, 37. The beauty and her now-hubby have two kids: Kenna Tota, 1, and Isaiah Tota, 3. She also shares her 13-year-old daughter, Violet Madison Nash, with her ex-husband, The-Dream, 45.

In addition to spilling the tea about who she wished he had kids with, the father-of-twelve alluded that his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 53, is the love of his life. “Who would you say is the love of your life?”, the reporter asked, to which Nick replied, “Like the greatest? I mean I always talk about that and then it goes viral and all her fans get mad at me.” When the interviewer asked, “Mariah?”, Nick added, “I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall and that becomes my wife.” Mimi and Nick share twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, who they welcomed during their eight-year marriage.

Although Nick has welcomed children with a handful of women over the years, he also admitted that he’s not ready to settle down with just one partner. “I have individual relationships with each person in my life,” he explained. “I respect them on the level and I’ve had every type of relationship with a woman that a man could ever imagine.” The bachelor went on to add that he does not “chase” after anyone and does not have a “girlfriend” at this time. Nick said his current “focus” is on his children, and that he does not have “time” for a wife.

Most recently, Nick welcomed his 12th child with Alyssa Scott, who took to Instagram in Dec. 2022 to announce their daughter’s arrival. “December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed,” the proud mom captioned the post at the time. “I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying, ‘it’s a girl,’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you, Halo Marie Cannon!” Sadly, the duo lost their son, Zen, in Dec. 2021. He also welcomed his third child with Brittany Bell in Sept. 2022.