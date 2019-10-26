Nick Cannon: My Marriage To Mariah Carey Was Great — ‘Nothing Could Top That’

Nick Cannon opened up about his previous marriage to Mariah Carey, which lasted from 2008-2016, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL at the Los Angeles Mission Legacy of Vision Gala on Oct. 24 in Beverly Hills, CA.

Nick Cannon, 39, had nothing but great things to say about his marriage to Mariah Carey, 49, even though they haven’t been together since 2016! The actor, who shares eight-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with the songstress, opened up about their time together and even admitted that he doesn’t think anything could compare to it. “I would never get married again because the one that I was in, the only one that I ever did was a great experience so, ain’t nothing topping that,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Although Nick didn’t imply that he and Mariah would get back together, he did go on to gush over how well they get along when co-parenting their kids. “I think we’re better off as co-parents to our children,” he explained. “You put your children first. No fault in that. It’s working well.”

Nick’s comments about Mariah and their marriage don’t come as too much of a surprise considering he said he’d remarry her during an interview on the Sept. 23 episode of T.I.’s podcast, ExpediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris. He then went on to reiterate what he said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Oct. 11. “Honestly, I said I would probably never get married again because I’m still working on myself and trying to become a better man. That’s what I said,” he explained. “But if I had to, I already know what that’s like; I would go back home first before I had to do it again.”

“You know Mariah, she’s fine and happy,” he continued. “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship [and] our kids are so happy. It’s calm waters — let’s just keep it that way. Keep it calm.”

Nick hasn’t been married to anyone but Mariah but he does share his two-year-old son Golden with Brittany Bell. Before Nick, Mariah was married to music executive Tommy Mottola, 70, from 1993 until 1998.