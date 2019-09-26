Nick Cannon Confesses He Would Remarry Ex-Wife Mariah Carey: ‘She’s My Dream Girl’

Nick Cannon declared he’ll ‘never be in a relationship again,’ but he’d put a ring on Mariah Carey! ‘The Masked Singer’ host explained why he still married Mariah in 2008, despite not believing in marriage.

Nick Cannon, 38, made it loud and clear: monogamy is not for him. Those lines blur when it comes to his “dream girl,” Mariah Carey, 49! That’s how The Masked Singer host described his ex-wife, whom he filed for divorce from in 2014, while speaking on the Sept. 23 episode of T.I.’s podcast ExpediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris! First, Nick had to explain his aversion to lifelong monogamy. “I think I’ll never be able to be with just one woman again. I did it in marriage, I was very faithful in my marriage. The reason why we split up had nothing to do with infidelity, nothing like that,” Nick explained of his marriage with Mariah, which spanned between 2008-2014 (the divorce was finalized in 2016).

“Once I stepped away from that, I [realized] that construct is not designed for me,” Nick continued. “I gave it my all. Because even before that, I was like, ‘I don’t believe in marriage.’ But, sh*t, it was Mariah Carey. Whatever she say, I’m with it. If she wanted to say we was going to the moon, I’m like, ‘Let’s go.’ If I’mma marry somebody, I’mma marry her.” As special as Mariah was — ahem, five Grammy Awards — Nick knows a committed relationship isn’t for him.

“I know I’ll never be in a relationship again. I know I’ll never be married again,” Nick insisted, later explaining that he doesn’t “want to have to answer” to anybody, and wants to “be by [himself]…forever.” Nick, a father of three, did admit he’d still like “more kids” and is a “hopeless romantic” — he just believes “relationships and mainly marriage is designed to please women.”

With all that said, Nick’s next confession may seem a little confusing. As the Nickelodeon alum marveled at Mariah’s business-smarts in paying for their wedding on the Songbird’s Bahamas estate, T.I. joked that Nick may want to call her and ask if she’d like to get married again. Nick played right along. “If I was to do it again, it would be to her. It would be Mariah,” Nick said — was it a joke or not? Only Mariah will know! After all, he later said that the legendary vocalist will always be “somebody that I love,” and gushed that they have “beautiful kids (twins Moroccan and Monroe, 8)” together.

Mariah doesn’t share her ex’s views on relationships! Following her split from Nick, she went on to become engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer, 52, in 2016, but they split that same year. The “We Belong Together” singer is now dating her creative director, Bryan Tanaka, 36!