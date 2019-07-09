Mariah Carey Confesses She’s Only Been With 5 Men In Her Entire Life: I’m ‘Prude’

Although Mariah Carey’s relationships have been highly publicized over the years, she claims in a new interview that her love life isn’t actually all that interesting. In fact, she considers herself a ‘prude.’

Mariah Carey, 49, has made headlines for dating (and even marrying!) younger men, but she says that there’s more to her dating history than that. “I haven’t had that many, but there has been a variety pack,” Mariah told Cosmopolitan. “I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field.” She didn’t name the five people directly, but it’s pretty easy to discern four of them right off the bat. Of course, there are her two ex-husbands, Tommy Mottola, 69, and Nick Cannon, 38.

Then, there’s James Packer, 51, who Mariah got engaged to in January 2016, only to end their relationship before the end of the year. She started dating Bryan Tanaka, 36, who she’d known since 2006, just weeks after ending things with James. They broke up in April 2017, but eventually got back together and have been dating ever since. The identity of the fifth person is unclear, as Mariah has been linked to a few other men over the years. During the interview, she also got candid about her relationship with Tommy, who was 20 years her senior.

“You might want to picture a child bride,” Mariah admitted. “There was an effort to keep me this all-American, whatever that means, girl. It was very controlled. There was no freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner.” Meanwhile, Mariah remains very amicable with Nick, who she shares twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with. They often spend time together as a family on holidays and even at red carpet events.

Regardless of what goes on in Mariah’s personal or professional life, though, she knows that she can always count on her fans to stand by her. “After what I’ve been through, who really gives a s*** if my monitor broke, fell off, came out of my ears because the stupid robe was too loose?” she asked, recalling her disastrous 2016 New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square. “These things happen and it’s over. My true fans stick with me, and the rest of the people will get over it.”