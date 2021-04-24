Breaking News

Christina Milian Gives Birth To Baby Boy Named Kenna With Husband Matt Pakora — See 1st Pic

Congratulations are in order for Christina Milian! The actress has welcomed a baby boy marking her 3rd child, and 2nd with husband Matt Pokora.

Christina Milian is a mom-of-three! The Grandfathered star, 38, has welcomed a baby boy named Kenna with her husband Matt Pokora. The actress made the exciting announcement on Saturday, April 24 when she shared a sweet snap of her cuddling the newborn. “Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived!” the “Dip It Low” singer began in her Instagram caption. “I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from? ) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed,” she penned.

She was absolutely glowing in a photo snapped in a hospital bed, snuggling her baby boy. She kept her curly hair back in a half pony as she smiled demurely for the camera, wearing diamond earrings and a diamond ring on her right hand, “Now it’s party of 5 baby! Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman,” she concluded in her post.

The newest addition to their family arrived less than two years after the couple welcomed a son, Isaiah Pokora. Matt first announced they were expecting a third bub just 10 months after Christina gave birth to little Isaiah. His December 10 Instagram post included an adorable photo of their little one touching Christina’s growing baby bump as he sat in his high chair. “You and me + 3. Isaiah is already a protective big brother #partyoffive,” he wrote as the caption, translated from French.

Christina Milian has welcomed her third child. Image: MEGA

Christina’s new bub makes her a mom-of-three. Along with Isaiah, who was born in January 2020, she shares a 10-year-old daughter Violet Madison Nash with ex-husband The Dream. Throuhout her latest pregnancy, the singer confidently showed off her bare baby bump in a number of ‘fits, including an animal print two-piece! She rocked the snakeskin crop top, which featured long sleeves, and bikini bottoms in a similar animal print. She also shared a snap of herself in a gorgeous, gold two-piece!