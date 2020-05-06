Christina Milian: See 1st Photos Of Her Darling Newborn’s Face As She Holds Him On Family Day Out

He’s so cute! Christina Milian and Matt Pokora showed off their adorable baby boy named Isaiah as they stepped out in Los Angeles on May 6.

Take a peek! Christina Milian, 38, and Matt Pokora, 34, became proud parents of their son Isaiah son on January 20 — and we finally just got a peek at how cute he is! The gorgeous couple were spotted outside of a friend’s home on Wednesday, May 6 and little Isaiah, now almost 4 months old, was snuggled right in his mama’s smiling arms! He looked so cozy in his little white sleeper as he rested his head against Christina, then turned around to look at the green bushes. He is the first child for the happy couple who initially linked up in August 2017. The “Dip It Low” singer has a daughter named Violet Madison Nash, 9, who she shares with ex-husband The Dream, 42.

Christina was absolutely glowing for the low key outing, showing off her wavy hair and neutral makeup. The star rocked a bright neon ribbed shirt with zipper details, along with a high waisted pair of fitted black jeans and pretty layered necklaces and rings. Her waist and torso looked so toned in the skintight ensemble, and you can’t even tell she gave birth just a few short months ago! For his part, Matt wore a black t-shirt paired with olive green shorts as the threw Isaiah’s chambray baby bag over his shoulder. Big sister Violet was all-smiles as she followed her mom and Matt, showing off her cool-girl style in a red Adidas tracksuit with white stripes.

Christina and Matt announced her pregnancy in July 2018. “New release 2020! What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora!”, Christina wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her smiling with her arm around her man as he holds up an ultrasound photo in front of her pregnant belly. The French native wrote his own Instagram post about their exciting news, posting a black and white version of a similar photo to his own account with the caption, “Legacy on the way! #happyman.”

What a coincidence! Christina spoke about wanting to have more children EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in May. “I do have the desire to have more children in the future,” Christina admitted. “Probably just one more because I know the energy it takes to raise a child. I know that I just want to be able to experience each child, which is a gift.” She got what she wanted!

Christina was spotted out multiple times after announcing her pregnancy. She flaunted her small but noticeable bump during a day with her daughter in Los Angeles on July 30. She also showed off her growing baby belly multiple times while working at her Beignet Box Food Truck in Studio City, California over the summer.

One of Christina’s biggest cravings during her pregnancy is something many of us happen to love. “The one craving I know I’ve had is pizza,” Christina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the H&M x Yellow Feather Fund to celebrate the H&M x Sesame Street Partnership in West Hollywood, CA on Sept. 28. “I had a pizza dream a couple of weeks ago and then for two weeks all I wanted was pizza. I had pizza.”