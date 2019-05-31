Christina Milian, 37, Spills On Her ‘Great Relationship’ With BF Matt Pokora & Her Plan For ‘More Children’ 

Christina Milian has never experienced a relationship like the one she has with boyfriend, Matt Pokora. The singer told HollywoodLife that she’s beyond happy the universe brought them together, and gushed over his ‘honesty.’

Christina Milian, 37, has never been happier. The singer is back in the studio, while hard at work on her new clothing line with ZCRAVE. And, she’s fulfilling her career goals all while balancing her relationship with French singer/songwriter Matt Pokora, 33. The couple has been dating since August 2017, and Christina told HollywoodLife that she doesn’t see herself with anyone else!

“I’m really happy with the type of person I’m with. He’s honest, and we have a really great relationship,” she gushed over Matt, who relocated to Los Angeles from France to be closer to her in 2018. “This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy that the universe brought us together,” she said.

Although Christina and Matt are not expecting at the moment, she went on to explain how she definitely wants to welcome another child into the world. She is already mother to 9-year-old, Violet Madison Nash, who she shares with her producer ex-husband, The-Dream, 41, whose real name is Terius Youngdell Nash). “I do have the desire to have more children in the future,” Christina admitted. “Probably just one more because I know the energy it takes to raise a child. I know that I just want to be able to experience each child, which is a gift.”

Christina continued: “I definitely want to have another child in the future. I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that!” In the meantime, Christina’s focusing on raising her daughter. “We’re working through all the ins and outs of being a 9-year-old. She’s in school. She’s great,” the singer added.

HollywoodLife caught up with Christina while she was promoting her new clothing line with ZCRAVE. The line, which features everything from skirts to blouses, jackets and dresses, is stylish and affordable, with prices ranging from $70-$290.

“I came across ZCRAVE last year when I was doing some online shopping, and I noticed it was so affordable. It was all very high fashioned, designer-type pieces,” Christina explained, noting that she was raised to always look at a price tag before purchasing anything.

Christina’s always “had a passion for fashion,” so when she teamed up with the brand, she knew it was a no-brainer. “I feel like for where I’m at in my life, I was ready to grow as a woman and to grow my brand,” she said, adding that the purpose of her clothing line is to “empower women.”