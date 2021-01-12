Christina Milian Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In A Bikini At The Beach: See Pics

Christina Milian was all about that beach life when she took to her Instagram to share three new photos of herself in a Fashion Nova bikini! Check out the latest pics of the star’s growing baby bump!

Christina Milian looked sun-kissed and stunning while showing off her bare baby bump in a bikini at the beach. In the carousel post that the singer and actress, 39, shared to her Instagram on January 11, Christina looked so confident in an animal print two-piece courtesy of Fashion Nova. Christina rocked a snakeskin crop top, which featured long sleeves, and bikini bottoms that appeared to fashion a different animal print.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian)

In the first photo, Christina gave the camera a sly, confident look. The second snap, however, featured Christina standing on a rock and throwing two peace-signs up in the air while beaming at the camera and wearing her sunglasses. The third and final image was a selfie Christina took, positioning her camera over her head for fans to get a bird’s eye view of her growing baby bump. “This is life,” Christina captioned the image, adding a wave emoji and sparkling emoji.

This isn’t the first time that Christina, who is expecting her third child and second with partner Matt Pokora, has shown off her growing belly. In fact, on December 17, Christina took to her Instagram once again and shared another snap of herself in a gold two-piece! Much like her recent series of images, Christina looked as confident as ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian)

The gorgeous star stared off into the distance while wading in the turquoise water. Christina’s bare belly was front and center in the photo, and fans couldn’t help but admire her incredible confidence! “Nurture x Nature,” Christina captioned the December post, adding a video of herself rising out of the water after taking a dip. The December images were actually posted roughly one week after Christina announced that she and Matt were expecting their second child!

On December 10, Christina announced to her legions of fans and Instagram followers that she was expecting once again, just 10 months after welcoming her son Isaiah! “You and me + 3,” Christina’s pregnancy announcement post on social media read, adding the hashtag “more love.” This will be Matt and Christina’s second child together. Christina also shares 10-year-old daughter Violet with ex-husband The Dream. We cannot wait to see what Christina shares next as she continues to embrace her changing body during her third pregnancy!