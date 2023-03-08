Harry Styles Admits Posting Photo In One Direction Shirt Was A ‘Mistake’: I Posted It By ‘Accident’

Harry Styles sent fans into a frenzy on Monday when he posted — and swiftly deleted — a mirror selfie of himself wearing a One Direction t-shirt to his Instagram Story. The black tour shirt originated from the boy band’s first headlining tour, the 2012 Up All Night Tour, and showed colored images of Harry and his bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik, in a grid pattern along with their “1D” logo, as seen below. Harry broke his silence on the head-turning post during his tour stop in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday night, March 8 with a simple answer: It was one giant mistake.

Harry Styles reveals his selfie wearing a One Direction shirt was posted to his Instagram story by accident. pic.twitter.com/DvEBts2bgt — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2023

A fan’s video (seen above) captured the 29-year-old British superstar’s statement about the ordeal at his sold-out concert, which is part of his global tour, Love on Tour. “Like some people, you want to keep something to yourself … and maybe one day you will accidentally post it to your Instagram Story,” he said, causing the crowd to erupt into cheer. It’s not clear if there is “something” Harry needs to keep to himself about the former boyband — which went on hiatus in 2015 — or if he’s embarrassed by the pic. Of course, fans were daydreaming of a One Direction reunion following the photo’s release.

Regardless of the reasoning behind the post, the “Golden” hitmaker revealed in June 2022 that a One Direction reunion is not completely out of the picture. “I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do,” he said on the Spout podcast. “I very much enjoyed [the albums] and I think we all went through something really special together. There’s a lot of love there. So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do in the right way, I think it would be great.”

However, Louis, 31, didn’t seem as optimistic in an interview earlier this year. “Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now,” he admitted to The Times in February. “But I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I’d be up for that.”

Niall, 29, also shared a dreary outlook while speaking about the possibility of a reunion in 2021. “I don’t know [if there will be one]. No one really talks about it,” he said on the Jonathan Ross Show. However, he confirmed he speaks to his former bandmates “all the time.” He also said he would only do a reunion if “everybody was completely in”, which he said “would be hard”. For now, fans can stay “Up All Night” dreaming about a reunion.