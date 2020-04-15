Harry Styles & 1D Trying To Convince Zayn Malik To Reunite For 10th Anniversary Show & New Music

A One Direction reunion is in the works, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The guys just need to do one thing before moving forward: get Zayn Malik on board with their plans!

There’s a reason why the One Direction guys all followed Zayn Malik on Twitter four years after their falling out. Just as Liam Payne hinted in a recent interview, they’re working on a 10th anniversary reunion, a source close to the band tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! Liam, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson are all pumped to get back together to celebrate 1D, but they’re only going to do so if Zayn’s on board. After all, this reunion is about their humble beginnings, and “the fans that made them who they are today,” the source said. So, what does a 1D homecoming entail? Don’t get your hopes up for things like a tour or a full-fledged reunion with new albums, the source warned.

The guys are still enjoying the “hiatus” they took in 2016, and are all busy with their successful solo careers. But one night together with their Directioners… that’s a different story. “They know their fans will want them to do more, but this is strictly going to be a one-off,” our insider explained. “The guys are trying to celebrate their tenth anniversary with a potential performance, and possibly new music.” While the COVID-19 crisis has put a damper on making concrete plans, they have a few things in mind for making the milestone extra special. “There have been talks to perform on America’s Got Talent, or [The Late Late Show with] James Corden. Or, they could do their own special that would have a documentary-type feel,” the source said.

As for that potential new music, the source divulged that it would “likely” take the form of a new single, along with a new music video to accompany it. We could only be so lucky! “It’s going to be a one-and-done situation. If they can’t figure out a performance, then new music will be the main focus [of their reunion].” With 4/5 of One Direction on board, they just need Zayn to sign off on the plans, and fans are convinced that the impossible is happening. For one, they all re-followed Zayn on social media — and Zayn re-followed the official One Direction Twitter account in return. YEP. On top of that, Zayn’s credit on Google has gone from being listed as an “ex-member” of the boy band, to “vocals.” Hmm…

Liam got fans in a frenzy when he said in an April 9 interview with The Sun, “We’ve got a ten-year anniversary coming up, so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks, which has been really nice. At the moment I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say… There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.” Niall also hinted at an end to the 1D hiatus during a March 12 interview with James Corden. He didn’t skip a beat, immediately saying “yes” when James asked if the group would get back together.

So, the ball’s in Zayn’s court right now, the source concluded: “They all want to be on the same page, and they all want the full band together. They don’t want anything to do with a reunion that doesn’t have everyone involved.”