Niall Horan Reveals That He Thinks One Direction Will Get ‘Back Together’ During Carpool Karaoke

If you’re going to have Niall Horan on ‘The Late Late Show,’ might as well get him to sing! He joined James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ and revealed his thoughts on 1-D’s future during a surprise lie detector test.

It’s been a few years since Niall Horan was last on Carpool Karaoke, and the drought ended on March 12. As part of his week-long stint on The Late Late Show to promote his upcoming album, Niall, 26, got into the passenger seat opposite James Corden, 41, for a rousing edition of the popular late-night segment. They belted to Niall’s new hits like “Put A Little Love On Me” and his OG songs, like “Slow Hands,” but this Carpool Karaoke wasn’t limited to singing. James sprung an impromptu lie detector test on Niall!

John Grogan, the famous polygraph test conductor, hopped into the car and James popped the question we all wanted to know: “Do you actually think One Direction will be back together?” To that, Niall said what we all wanted to hear: “Yes.” It was a response verified by a polygraph! You can watch the rest of the lie detector test in the clip above.

Niall made some interesting comments the last time he was on Carpool Karaoke — which, ironically, was with One Direction! In 2015, he and the rest of 1-D— Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, since this was post-Zayn Malik’s exit – piled into the SUV. During the segment, the band played a modified version of the game, “Shag, Marry Kill.” In “Sleep With, Marry, Go On A Cruise With,” Niall revealed that he would marry Selena Gomez. The two were romantically linked at the time and rumors of a relationship have followed them to the point that fans are begging Niall to actually marry her.

“Myself and Selena are really good friends with the same group of mates,” he told KIIS FM’s The Kylie and Jackie O Show in February. “I remember I saw this stupid article a while ago of her walking out of my house or walking into my house or something like that and everyone was like, ‘Oh they’re together.’ There was also about 15 other people there for a barbecue.” Were Tina Fey or Demi Lovato at that barbecue? Because they were the people that Niall picked to go on a cruise with (Demi) and shag (Tina.)

During the 2015 episode of Carpool Karaoke, the band addressed their upcoming hiatus. “Well obviously, it’s quite, like, a scary thing,” said Liam Payne. “We haven’t really stopped for five years. But I think, more than anything, were going to miss being on stage and stuff.” Oddly enough, no member of the band has stopped. Liam released LP1 this past December. Harry released his second solo album, Fine Line, that month, too. Louis’ solo debut, Walls, dropped at the end of January, and now, it’s Niall’s turn. Even Zayn has put out a couple solo albums.

Expect Niall’s “good friend” Selena to rave over his new album, Heartbreak Weather. His sophomore album is due out on Mar. 13, and Niall is spending the next four days on The Late Late Show to promote it. Harry Styles did something similar to promote the release of his 2017 debut.