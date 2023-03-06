Harry Styles Wears A 2012 One Direction T-Shirt At The Gym & Fans Go Wild

Harry Styles is remembering his roots. The “As It Was” singer’s latest gym selfie was an extra treat for longtime fans who checked out his Instagram Story on Mar. 5, 2023. Harry snapped a mirror selfie while sporting a vintage One Direction for his workout.

The 2012 tee featured the five baby-faced boys. Along with Harry, you could see snapshots of original members Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Liam Payne.

Harry Styles shares new photo wearing a One Direction shirt. pic.twitter.com/nSFiWG4XV7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 6, 2023

The rest of his gym look was rather standard. He teamed his shirt with black shorts and a pair of colorful running sneakers, while hiding his famous face behind his phone.

Even superfans didn’t get much of a chance to check out Harry’s snap. After sending 1D lovers into a spin, he promptly deleted the pic.

1D fans have been starving for a reunion, ever since the boys disbanded in 2015. One Direction was formed in 2010 after each of the boys auditioned for the U.K.’s X-Factor solo. Simon Cowell has taken credit for teaming up the talents, telling Digital Spy in 2013 that it “took 10 minutes to put them together as a group.”

The became teen idols almost overnight, eventually going on to see 70 million records worldwife. Eventually, the pressure of the spotlight became too much for the 20-somethings. Zayn quit the band in 2014 and 1D would go on indefinite hiatus the next year.

While things have remained rocky between the bandmates since the split, Harry has said he’d be game for a reunion. He told the Spout podcast in 2022, he’d “love” a reunion, but only if the other boys were on the same page.

“I think the thought of it is really nice one,” he said. “I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do.”

The star went on, saying, “I think we all went through something really special together, and there’s a lot of love there. Yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it in the right way, I think it’d be great.”