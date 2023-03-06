Nick Cannon Teases He May Be Expecting A 13th Baby: I Have ‘Big News’

Nearly three months after the birth of his 12th child, Nick Cannon took to social media to seemingly hint at a 13th baby announcement on Mar. 6.

The more the merrier! TV personality Nick Cannon, 42, is a very proud father-of-12 children and he just possibly teased adding another member to the family. “EXPECT some big news tomorrow…”, he wrote via Twitter and his Instagram Story, along with a side-eye emoji and a baby bottle. Although he didn’t specifically mention that he is expecting a new child, it wouldn’t come as too much of a shock as the actor is notorious for his large family.

Soon after the 42-year-old shared the message, many of his 4.6 million Twitter followers flooded the comments with their reactions. “Im not sure if you’re aware but if this is some baby announcement it’s no longer ‘big news’ to us,” one follower joked, while another added, “It’s definitely not what we would expect it to be lol.” A separate fan joked about whether or not Nick’s show, Wild n’ Out, is returning for a new season. “Wild N Out is back…finally???”, the admirer wrote.

Most recently, Nick welcomed his 12th child with Alyssa Scott on Dec. 14, 2022. The duo took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to gush about their bundle of joy. “December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed,” the proud mom captioned the post at the time. “I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying, ‘it’s a girl,’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you, Halo Marie Cannon!”

The couple also acknowledged the death of their five-month-old son, Zen, who passed away in Dec. 2021. “[He] is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning,” she added. “I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day.” Nick and Alyssa lost their newborn due to a brain tumor about one year prior to welcoming Halo Marie. Nick also took to Instagram on Dec. 5, 2022, to mourn Zen in an emotional post.

“Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken. Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all,” his caption at the time began. “I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over.” And just one month prior to that, he welcomed his third baby with Abby De La Rosa.

“11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON‘ to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa I love you! You make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself,” he captioned the sweet video via his Instagram. Abby and Nick also share twins Zion and Zillion, 1. As previously mentioned, in total, Nick has 12 children, including twinsMonroe and Moroccan, 11, who he shares with singer Mariah Carey, 53.

