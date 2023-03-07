Nick Cannon Announces New Show To Find ‘Who’s Having My Baby’ Next: Watch Wild Trailer

It looks like Nick Cannon, 42, may be finding the next mother of his next child on a new game show set to air this spring. The father of 12 took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the trailer for the upcoming show, which is called Who’s Having My Baby With Nick Cannon, and it reveals it will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart. “We’re expecting…a new show on E! 👀 🍼 #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring on @eentertainment,” the doting dad captioned the post.

In the trailer, Nick appears to be sitting in the hot seat as Kevin tells him, “You’re gonna get some contestants that wanna have your baby.” It’s not clarified whether the contestants were chosen at random or are currently romantically involved with Nick, but some of them were featured in the clip. At one point, Nick even joked about who he was going to pick by saying, “Eeny, meeny, miny, [moe].”

Once the video went public, Nick’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts. “Here for it!” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “This is awesome!!! I’m here for this. Can’t wait to watch.” Others asked if the show was a “joke” and another fan wrote, “I’m confused about it…. What’s the angle or point of the show because it can’t be literally having his baby👶🏼🤣 they didn’t really give any details.”

Whether one of the contestants will actually have Nick’s next baby or not remains to be seen, but Variety reported that it’s only a gag created by Kevin and a sketch for an upcoming, unannounced project. Insiders told the outlet that more details could be announced as soon as March 8.

Even if the show isn’t really going to find the next mother of Nick’s next baby, he’s still been busy with his already big brood. He is the father of his oldest children, 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who he shares with Mariah Carey Golden. He’s also the father of Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and five-month-old Rise, with Brittany Bell, one-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and three-month-old Beautiful, with Abby De La Rosa, the late Zen and two-month-old Halo with Alyssa Scott, seven-month-old Legendary with Bre Tiesi, and five-month-old Onyx, with LaNisha Cole.

The game show announcement comes just weeks after Nick said, “God decides when we’re done” when asked about having more children, in an interview with ET. “I definitely got my hands full. And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might [have more].”