Nick Cannon Says ‘God Decides’ When It Comes To Having More Kids

Nick Cannon, 42, isn’t ruling out having more children. The father of 12 said he believes “God decides” if and when he’s done having kids, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. “God decides when we’re done,” he said, when asked if he think he’ll expand his brood in the future.

“I definitely got my hands full” he went on to admit. “And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.” He went on to laugh at the thought and possibility of having more kids at an older age.

Nick’s latest comments about children come after he was spotted out on a date night with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he shares three children, including one-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and three-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin. They enjoyed a meal together at Nobu Malibu restaurant and were fashionably dressed as they flashed smiles outside the location.

In addition to the three kids he has with Abby, Nick shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and five-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell, the late Zen and two-month-old Halo with Alyssa Scott, seven-month-old Legendary with Bre Tiesi, and five-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole. In June, the proud father revealed that he practices consensual non-monogamy, a term he got from his therapist, which is why he has multiple children with various partners.

“People like to classify what I do as polyamory or polygamy, but even that, I always say to define me is to confine me,” he said in a YouTube Live video. The Wild ‘N Out star seems to be confident in his decision in love but previously admitted his “biggest guilt” is not being able to “spend enough time” with all of his kids. “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he said on an episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus in Dec. “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”