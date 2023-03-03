Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, Goes For Solo Grocery Run In LA: Photos

Angelina Jolie, 47, and Brad Pitt, 59, are the proud parents of a responsible son! Not only was Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, spotted walking his dog earlier this week, but he also made a trip to his local grocery store on Mar. 3. During his food run, Pax rocked a cozy, yet on-trend street-style look. The 19-year-old paired his black jeans with a bright-red hoodie and white Vans sneakers. In addition, he accessorized his look with the same black cap he rocked on Tuesday.

While shopping at Gelson’s Market in Los Feliz, the A-Lister loaded up his shopping cart with not one, but several brown paper shopping bags. After Pax pushed the cart through the parking lot, he was pictured loading up the trunk of his car, which proudly boasted a “clean air vehicle” sticker on the side. Both of his outings this week were solo, sans his actor mom and dad.

As previously mentioned, Pax was spotted walking his Husky pup on Feb. 28. During that outing, the handsome young man rocked a grey crewneck sweater, black baggy pants, and similar white sneakers. Ironically, Angelina’s son rocked a nearly identical look when he was spotting during a similar outing on Feb. 21. This is not the first two times we see the teenager out and about with his furry friend either, as he has been spotted countless times on pet store runs and more with his mom and sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14.

His latest outings come amid his father’s budding romance with The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley‘s estranged wife and jewelry designer Ines De Ramon. On Monday, a source close to the star told US Weekly that the Babylon actor sees a future with the 30-year-old beauty. “He’s definitely into her and although things are still relatively new, he absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship,” the insider quipped to the outlet. They also noted that to two have, “grown closer” since they were first spotted together in Nov. 2022.

As for Pax’s mom, she has been busy with her usual activism, and took to Instagram on Feb. 28, to show her support for Bibi Aisha, a woman from Afghanistan. Pax’s parents were previously married from 2014 until they officially divorced in 2019. Despite their split, the duo continues to make headlines as they struggled to divide assets years after their divorce. During their relationship, they welcomed six children together, including their three adopted kids. The Jolie-Pitt children include: Pax, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, Knox, 14, Zahara, 18, and Maddox, 21.