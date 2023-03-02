Kyle Richards Reveals Where Friendship With Lisa Rinna Stands After Season 12 Drama: ‘I’m Just Moving On’

Kyle Richards insinuated that she and Lisa Rinna have not completely healed their friendship after their drama that played out on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle, 54, did an Amazon Live video stream on March 1 and was asked if she still talks to Lisa, 59, who left the Bravo series after this latest season. “We were having some issues before. Obviously, you guys may know that,” Kyle said, alluding to the drama between Lisa and her sister Kathy Hilton, 63, which put a strain on Kyle’s relationships with both women.

Kyle explained that she texted Lisa after learning that the former soap actress wasn’t returning for season 13, which recently started filming. “You know, like I said, unfortunately, we had that issue. But we’ll get past all that,” Kyle said. “I’m just moving on from everything and I had to put all that behind me, honestly.” Kyle also said about Lisa, “She brought a lot to the show, like I said, and she’ll be missed.”

Kyle and Lisa hit a rough patch in their friendship when Lisa accused Kathy of having a “meltdown” in Aspen. Allegedly, Kathy talked very poorly about Kyle, who was upset with her sister, and also didn’t like that Lisa was affecting their relationship. By the time the Season 12 Reunion came around, Kyle was not on great terms with Lisa or Kathy. While Lisa’s RHOBH exit is confirmed, Kathy’s future on the show is still up in the air. She hasn’t been seen filming with the other women — Kyle, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais — for the new season yet.

Before season 13 started filming, Kyle told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she wants to leave the drama from season 12 in the past.

“I think I’m looking forward to just moving on really,” she said at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, on February 1. “Last season was a very, very difficult season,” Kyle added. “So I just want to move on from the negativity and the toxicity. And get back to you know, having a good time. And our relationships and growing more together as a group.”