Farrah Abraham Defends Daughter, 14, Getting Snakebite Piercings: She’s Not ‘Doing Drugs’ Or Having Sex

Days after Farrah Abraham celebrated her daughter’s fourteenth birthday party with a trip to the piercing parlor, the Teen Mom OG alum spoke with TMZ about all the hate she was getting over Sophia Abraham‘s new snakebite lip piercings. “I totally love this ever-going parent-shaming conversation on the internet, and that is in part to us allowing our lives to be shown on TV,” she said. “So I’m always going to be open to talking, and are there limits with myself and those discussions – very much so.

“I don’t really agree with other parents who just allow their kids to drink alcohol already as a young teenager or have sex already as young teenagers,” said Farrah, 31. “I’m speaking though as a teen parent who lost a baby daddy and has gone through a very traumatic time in her life. I’ve shown that on television. So I’m not going to really agree with my child dating or having sex right now [or] child experimenting with drugs and possibly dying right now. So there’s definitely real-life things that parents are really going through that are probably way more difficult than piercings that might get rejected.”

Farrah added that she was “fortunate to be able to go with my child when she thinks about getting these piercings and those things.” She was also there to supervise, especially when the professional piercer said that Sophia’s body was still growing and needed to wait to get all the piercings she wanted. “So I’m happy to bring in professionals, and I can only say like something may not be healthy enough, but I think that’s part of our children — just like I’m going through it later in life, reparenting yourself.”

“So, Sophia is doing that, and I’m giving her a welcoming and comfortable place to do that as a teenager to reparent herself, to relearn things, and I think every generation’s different,” said Farrah. She also added that piercings could close up, so she and Sophia need to “keep in mind what is age appropriate and what will heal and what will go away, other [than] more permanent things like tattoos. I’m definitely not about that.”

“You know, birthdays are birthdays,” she said, “and I think the kind of thing I’m instilling in my daughter on her birthday is to show herself some self-care, self-love, and time with who she wants to be in a positive way. So I’m very proud of my daughter. She’s on her own health journey. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

When Sophia turned 13 in 2022, she got her septum pierced. “I am so happy with how it turned out!” she wrote at the time. “I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!!”