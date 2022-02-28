Breaking News

Farrah Abraham Claps Back At Critics Of Her Daughter, 13, Getting Septum Pierced: ‘I Covered The Bases’

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Farrah Abraham defends her decision to allow her 13-year-old daughter Sophia to get a septum piercing, maintaining it was ‘professionally done, legally done’ and she would allow her to get more.

Farrah Abraham30, is doubling down on her decision to allow her 13-year-old daughter Sophia to get a septum piercing. The Teen Mom OG star explained why her daughter to get the controversial nose piercing while talking with TMZ“I think her generation of 13 is much different than my generation of 13. Sophia is the first … in my family to get a septum piercing, especially at 13,” she told the outlet.

“I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen going, sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection,” she continued. She also maintained that they did the process in an entirely legal way. “To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal. We abided by the law,” she stated.

Farrah Abraham poses with her daughter Sophia. (Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock)

All in all, Farrah’s main goal is to be a good mom and she feels she is doing that by being supportive of Sophia’s choices. “I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I covered those bases. So congratulations to Sophia,” she stated. “I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her.”

Sophia excitedly shared the news about her piercing as soon as she got it. She uploaded an edited video of her getting the septum piercing done. The teen seemed calm, cool and collected as she sported her purple-streaked hair and sat on the table for her procedure. “I got my septum piercing for for my birthday!! I am so happy with how it turned out! I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!!” she exclaimed in the post’s caption.

Farrah received a slew of backlash for allowing her daughter to get such an extreme piercing at such a young age. Regardless, it seems that the reality TV star has no regrets and if given the choice, would allow her daughter to do it again. Farrah shared Sophia with Derek Underwood who tragically died during the filming of 16 and Pregnant, which documented Farrah’s pregnancy with their daughter. Farrah recently honored him while celebrating the 13th anniversary of his passing.

 