Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Sophia Gets A Septum Piercing For Her 13th Birthday

Farrah Abraham‘s daughter, Sophia Abraham, is perhaps the bravest teen around, as she just celebrated her 13th birthday by getting a septum piercing! The teen, whose birth was documented on the MTV show 16 and Pregnant, has also appeared with her mom, 30, on Teen Mom. Now, she seems to be growing up so fast!

“I got my septum piercing for for my birthday!!” Sophia wrote in the caption of an edited video she made to document the event. “I am so happy with how it turned out! I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!!” In the clip, Sophia showed off a punk rock look to go with her punk rock piercing, sporting purple hair, a graphic tee, and a silver chain necklace with a small padlock.

“SOPHIA THE FIRST,” Farrah started her post in the comments section, adding, “The first 13 year old in the family to get a septum piercing! Birthday wish come true! Happy memories ! Love you! Epic 13!”

Farrah is happy to celebrate her daughter, and recently celebrated her daughter’s father, the late Derek Underwood, who died in a car crash 13 years ago, just two months before Farrah gave birth to their daughter. To honor her late partner, the Teen Mom star shared a montage of photos of Derek’s grave on Dec. 28, alongside a touching message.

“13 years later, I’m grateful I see ‘FATHER’ on your headstone today,” Farah wrote. “I’m grateful for our family, I’ve learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss,& depression. Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others. In Living Memory, Peace & Love to DEREK UNDERWOOD, The Love Of My Life & FATHER to our amazing & blessed @sophialabraham. A thank you, A good bye, A Always in my mind, giving me strength to make the world a better place Blessed.”

Derek tragically died during the filming of 16 and Pregnant, which documented Farrah’s pregnancy with their daughter. She gave birth to Sophia on February 23, 2009, at just 17 years old. Farrah since appeared on Teen Mom, which eventually was renamed Teen Mom OG, but she was fired from the reality show during season 7, which aired from 2017 to 2018.