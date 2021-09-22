Breaking TV News

Farrah Abraham Returning To ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise For New MTV Spinoff Show — Report

Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham is coming back to MTV! But this time, she’ll star in a spinoff series featuring other ‘Teen Mom’ stars, according to a new report.

Some big news is in for Teen Mom fans — especially those that have been waiting to see Farrah Abraham back on their television screen. That’s right, the 30-year-old reality star is returning to MTV for a brand new spinoff series, according to a new report from People. The outlet, which cited a source close to production, said that Farrah and other cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant will live together at a resort and be filmed for the spinoffshow. Of course, fans can expect to see lots and lots of drama unfold in the series.

A premiere date and additional casting news for the spinoff series have yet to be announced. However, Farrah was seen filming for the show already, per People, so it appears that production has already begun.

Farrah hasn’t been on Teen Mom for a few years now. She was fired from the reality show during season 7, which aired from 2017 to 2018, and she later sued Viacom for $5 million and claimed her firing was due to her sex tapes. As fans may recall, Farrah dropped sexy tapes tapes in 2013 and 2014 with porn star James Deen. However, Farrah eventually changed her tune about her departure from the show, and said contract wasn’t terminated by producers, per People. Since her exit, Farrah has been busy caring for adorable daughter Sophia, 12.

Currently, Teen Mom OG is in its 9th season, and the cast includes Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Chyenne Floyd, and Mackenzie McKee. The show airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.