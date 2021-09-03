‘Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Why Season 10 Was The ‘Toughest’ For Her To Film

Cheyenne Floyd felt extremely ‘overwhelmed’ while filming the new season of ‘Teen Mom OG’. She said, ‘I lashed out on just about everybody’.

When Teen Mom OG returns with its 10th season on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 8pm on MTV, the show will highlight Cheyenne Floyd‘s second pregnancy and the struggles she faced throughout it. And it was because of those struggles that Cheyenne had a really hard time filming the show.

“I would say this season was probably the toughest for me,” Cheyenne told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting the new season. “[I was] pregnant during a pandemic, and Cory [Wharton was] away filming The Challenge, when I was very pregnant. [It was also hard] becoming a second-time mom, [while] having a relationship. There was just a lot going on at all times. And I definitely had days where I was super overwhelmed and you know, I’m sure you guys are going to see that I had good days and bad days … And I think I lashed out on just about everybody at one point.”

Teen Mom Tuesdays are BACK with double the mama drama. 🥳🍼 #TeenMomOG and Teen Mom: #YoungandPregnant are all-new starting next Tuesday at 8/7c on @MTV. 🤰💐 Here’s an exclusive sneak peak at what’s going down this season. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EtXAa9OkAc — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) August 31, 2021

MTV actually released a clip from the season premiere and it shows Cheyenne getting into a very heated argument with her fiance, Zach Davis. In the clip seen above, Cheyenne screams at her partner and says, “I don’t feel supported!” after they have an argument about her ultrasound appointment. But Cheyenne told us that her “hormones” are to blame, so hopefully fans remember that when watching the new season.

But Cheyenne’s season will also feature some happy moments, like when she and Zach got engaged. “I definitely knew it was coming,” Cheyenne told us when we asked whether she was surprised by Zach’s proposal at her baby shower. “I didn’t know it was going to happen that day. I thought it was going to be like the next day or the day after because all my friends were in town and he knew that was really important that I had loved ones there. But I definitely thought that he was going to do it the day after the shower. So at the baby shower, I was just not expecting it.”

One tough season. Five tougher moms. 💪 #TeenMomOG returns with all-new episodes this Tuesday on @MTV! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/PEGEQvTqgK — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) September 2, 2021

And they’re already wedding planning! “We have a date, and we have a venue. But that’s really it. But I was really happy to get those things set. So, we are getting married next year,” she told, while adding that she’s not sure whether or not she wants to film the wedding. “You know, I’m so on the fence. To be honest, I feel like it’s such an intimate personal day. But you know, I also film a lot of intimate personal days. Like, what’s the difference between you know, this, and you guys getting to see me giving birth soon.”

