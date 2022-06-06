Farrah Abraham Hits The Beach In Hawaii In Tiny Pink Bikini

Farrah Abraham showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a tiny pink metallic bikini while on the beach in Hawaii.

By:
June 6, 2022 12:07PM EDT
farrah abraham
Farrah Abraham arrives at the MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios, in Burbank, Calif 2016 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals, Burbank, USA
Honolulu, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Farrah Abraham shows off her curves during a birthday vacation to Hawaii. The Teen Mom looked great in a tiny bikini as she frolicked in the ocean. Pictured: Farrah Abraham BACKGRID USA 5 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham was in good spirits as she shows off her hot body in a teeny bikini while going for a jog and frolicking the beaches of Malibu, CA. The Teen Mom looked Hot as she recreated Kylie Jenner's oily under boob look in her checkered Teeny Bikini!. 09 Feb 2021 Pictured: Farrah Abraham. Photo credit: AhmadThePhotographer/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA732251_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Backgrid

Farrah Abraham was celebrating her 31st birthday at The Royal Hawaiian in Hawaii when she looked gorgeous in a pink string bikini. The 31-year-old showed off her figure in the metallic swimsuit as she frolicked on the beach.

farrah abraham
Farrah Abraham looked fabulous in this tiny metallic pink string bikini while on the beach in Hawaii celebrating her 31st birthday. (Backgrid)

Farrah’s triangle top was super small, showing off ample cleavage while the matching bottoms were low-rise and featured a thong in the back, revealing her new butt correction. Farrah recently got fillers in her behind at the MHA Academy in England and she proudly showed off her new behind in the suit.

Farrah has been celebrating her birthday all week and just the other day she posted a photo of herself holding a birthday cake with her daughter Sophia in the background. Sophia covered her mom’s eyes to reveal the cake while Farrah wore a plunging pink dress with a white lace-lined V-neck.

Farrah posted the cute video with the caption, “To my 31st, The one I’ve been waiting for… she’s here sobriety, healed & blessed , the best gift in the entire world @sophialabraham” Sophia commented on her mom’s post, “Iconic day for an icon love you best teen mom ever! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM! Thank you for the best memories ever!”

Aside from these two outfits, Farrah rocked a slew of other sexy looks on her vacation. Sophia posted a video of her and her mom standing by a waterfall while Farrah wore a hot pink two-tone maxi dress that had a massive cutout on her waist and was held together with a large silver ring. The dress had a plunging slit on the front and she accessorized with over-the-knee black leather cowboy boots.

