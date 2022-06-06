Farrah Abraham Hits The Beach In Hawaii In Tiny Pink Bikini

Farrah Abraham was celebrating her 31st birthday at The Royal Hawaiian in Hawaii when she looked gorgeous in a pink string bikini. The 31-year-old showed off her figure in the metallic swimsuit as she frolicked on the beach.

Farrah’s triangle top was super small, showing off ample cleavage while the matching bottoms were low-rise and featured a thong in the back, revealing her new butt correction. Farrah recently got fillers in her behind at the MHA Academy in England and she proudly showed off her new behind in the suit.

Farrah has been celebrating her birthday all week and just the other day she posted a photo of herself holding a birthday cake with her daughter Sophia in the background. Sophia covered her mom’s eyes to reveal the cake while Farrah wore a plunging pink dress with a white lace-lined V-neck.

Honolulu, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Farrah Abraham shows off her curves during a birthday vacation to Hawaii. The Teen Mom looked great in a tiny bikini as she frolicked in the ocean.

Farrah posted the cute video with the caption, “To my 31st, The one I’ve been waiting for… she’s here sobriety, healed & blessed , the best gift in the entire world @sophialabraham” Sophia commented on her mom’s post, “Iconic day for an icon love you best teen mom ever! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM! Thank you for the best memories ever!”

Aside from these two outfits, Farrah rocked a slew of other sexy looks on her vacation. Sophia posted a video of her and her mom standing by a waterfall while Farrah wore a hot pink two-tone maxi dress that had a massive cutout on her waist and was held together with a large silver ring. The dress had a plunging slit on the front and she accessorized with over-the-knee black leather cowboy boots.