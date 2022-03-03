Farrah Abraham Checks Into Treatment Center For ‘Healing’ After Alleged Sexual Assault

The ‘Teen Mom’ star was open with her fans, when she explained that she’d be spending 28 days addressing the traumas she’s faced in the past year.

Farrah Abraham revealed that she was checking herself into a trauma treatment center for four weeks on Tuesday March 1. The 30-year-old reality shared that she was looking to address mental health struggles over the past 11 months, following an alleged sexual assault. She said that she wanted to address both the physical and mental trauma that she’s endured and encouraged fans to seek help if they’re struggling themselves.

The Teen Mom star explained that caring for your mental health is one of the most important things in her life. “No one really shares their care for themselves or mental health, and I would say our healing is a true way of showing our wealth and our success. So I’m taking time for my healing,” she said after announcing that she was taking the time to spend 28 days at the treatment center.

Farrah detailed some of the steps she’s already been taking to help treat her mental health, while also laying out physical and mental reactions she’s had after an alleged sexual assault nearly a year before. “I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down and having my whole brain breakdown, and I think others who go through a lot of trauma, whether that’s physical attacks like we’ve seen me go through this year,” she said.

Other than the announcement, Farrah said that this has been “one of [her] hardest years,” and thanked her family for staying by her side throughout all of it. She also revealed that she was looking forward to understanding her trauma “medically” after receiving the treatment. Towards the end of the video, she also said that this was a difficult decision to make, since she’s so invested in her work.

Farrah concluded the video by sending love and thanks for support, and she also gave an encouraging message to fans who may be in a similar difficult position. “Sending love and light to those who want to improve their lives, untraumatize themselves, and I hope you guys can look into a treatment, trauma center near you and get the help and the support that you deserve, and I look forward to a brighter future for my family, for my work colleagues, and for my career,” she said.