‘Teen Mom’: Farrah Abraham Arrives At The ‘Family Reunion’ & Shocks Everyone

Welcome to Farrah-dise! The controversial ‘Teen Mom OG’ alum joined her former co-stars during the Feb. 1 episode of ‘Family Reunion’.

Farrah Abraham is back! The controversial reality TV star made her triumphant return to the Teen Mom franchise on Feb. 1, when she surprised her former co-stars with an appearance on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd had previously revealed they invited everyone from the franchise to join the reunion, but we don’t think anyone expected Farrah to show up. Especially because she’s feuded with her co-stars for years. However, the cast (and we) were proven wrong when Farrah showed up out of nowhere in the final few minutes of this week’s episode.

What’s funny is that just moments before Farrah arrived, the life coach on set asked Maci, Cheynne and Amber Portwood how they’ve been doing while filming the spinoff. And that’s when Amber said, “I don’t think we’re used to as much drama between cast-mates.” Maci quickly interjected, though, and jokingly added, “At least since Farrah left”. They all then finished by saying because of that, this show, which has already seen big blowout fights between cast-mates, “has been different” for them.

What's a family reunion without a few unexpected guests? 😬

You're not going to want to miss next week's episode of #TeenMomFamilyReunion. ✨ pic.twitter.com/gBszput2AI — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) January 26, 2022

Our guess is that the life coach knew Farrah was coming, but she chose not to tell the ladies. Because during their meeting, Farrah was seen arriving at the hotel where the cast has been staying. Following her arrival, she took to a confessional and shared her backstory. “My daughter Sophia Abraham is 12. She’s a princess. She deserves the world and I hope she gets that in ever aspect as she grows up and becomes her own adult,” Farrah said.

“I don’t know how long it’s been since I’ve seen the other cast of Teen Mom. It’s probably been a really long time — like years, lots of years,” she further revealed. “I don’t think anyone knows I’m coming to this reunion. I mean — what if I didn’t show up? This would not even be like a family reunion. This would be like… boring.”

Then, during a backyard BBQ at night — after Maci, Amber and Cheyenne had rejoined the group — Farrah showed her face, and everyone was shook. Ashley Jones said she “felt a demonic presence creeping up”, while Amber dropped an F-bomb, and Cory Wharton‘s jaw hit the floor. The rest is “to be continued”.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Family Reunion air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.