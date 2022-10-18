Jenelle Evans & Farrah Abraham’s Moms Return To ‘Teen Mom’: Watch 1st Look At ‘Girls’ Night In’ Season 2

The Season 2 preview of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In is here, and it promises a fun time with some extra special guests! Teen Mom 2 stars Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer will all be commenting on Teen Mom OG alongside Barbara Evans, 68, and Debra Danielson, 65, who are Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham‘s mothers. Jenelle, 30, also joined along for the fun and is seen in her pajamas in the preview, which was revealed by HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The show’s official description reads, “Whether it’s Ashley’s hysterical commentary, Leah’s deep insights, or Briana and Jade being over the top with their matching pajamas, these moms do not hold back what they really think about the OG’s parenting, relationships, and so much more!” The show was filmed “from the comfort of” each star’s home alongside family and friends. Nothing about the subject matter has been revealed, but the preview is full of smiling and laughing faces, so it appears it will lean on the light-hearted side of things.

Jenelle originally starred in MTV’s 16 And Pregnant in 2010 and was then featured on Teen Mom 2. However, she was fired from the show in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed her dog for biting their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, in the face. David, 34, was previously fired in 2018 for allegedly posting a series of homophobic tweets. Meanwhile, Farrah quit Teen Mom OG after her involvement in the adult entertainment industry concerned MTV producers.

Kailyn Lowry, 30, is still listed as a Teen Mom 2 cast member on MTV’s website, but she quit the franchise earlier this year after butting heads with the production team. She confirmed she would not be on Girls’ Night In or any of the spinoff show via a Facebook comment in May. “I am done! I declined the new show, TMFR, & girls night in,” she wrote in a reply to a fan’s comment that she “will never watch TM2 again” if the mother of four leaves the franchise. Kail stepped back from filming for about six months in 2021.

The most recent news for the Teen Mom 2 stars appearing on Girls’ Night In is Leah’s ended engagement. The 30-year-old mom of three announced the news in a joint statement with her now ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley via Instagram on Oct. 11. “While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” the statement began.

“So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends,” the former couple continued. “We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together. X” The pair dated for about a year before Jaylan popped the question.

You can hang out with Leah, Ashley, Jade, and Briana when Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.