‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Thrilled After Jenelle Evans Gets Fired: ‘It Was Long Overdue’

MTV dropped the ax on Jenelle Evans, and ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars like Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer had some strong feelings about their former colleague getting fired.

It didn’t take long for Teen Mom 2 stars to react to news that they lost Jenelle Evans, 27, as a castmate for the remainder of Season 9 and the upcoming season on Teen Mom 2. After MTV announced that it “stopped filming” Jenelle as of April 6 and doesn’t have immediate plans to “cover her story” in Season 10, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus and even Randy Housk took to their socials on May 7. “ANYONE that condones/contributes/doesn’t PREVENT or STOP animal cruelty or the murder of an innocent animals life is SICK & I REFUSE to be affiliated with! I want to sympathize for my former cast mate but at this point I can’t. ENOUGH is ENOUGH!!! 😭😭,” Leah tweeted in response to the news.

Although MTV didn’t explain why it stopped filming Jenelle’s story, her husband David Eason, 30, admitted on May 1 that he killed his wife’s dog, Nugget. Leah was still in shock over the cruel death, which David had tried to justify because the French bulldog allegedly bit his and Jenelle’s daughter Ensley, 2. In more tweets, Leah mourned Nugget’s death and even “agreed” with one Twitter user who slammed Jenelle and David as “monsters.”

Leah also retweeted a statement from Chelsea Houska’s father, Randy: “I certainly think it was far past due, and that they really drug their a** is doing it. But I worry for the kids, and since we’ve been in this for 10 years together, I worry about Jenelle.” Meanwhile, Kailyn simply shared a link to MTV’s news on her Instagram and the shocked emoji: “😱.” Briana also kept her reaction to a minimum, as she simply tweeted, “Wow.” Jenelle and Briana had just caught up in Florida on the May 6 episode of Teen Mom 2, before the controversy with Nugget blew up.

Amber Portwood, who is a star on the sister show Teen Mom OG, also reacted to Jenelle’s paused story line in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “Honestly I knew this was coming eventually. It’s a horrible situation she is going through. However, this is not acceptable,” she told us, adding that she’s “just fine with the decision that was made on MTV’S behalf.” On May 1, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Animal Control launched an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty that were reported to have occurred at Jenelle and David’s residence.