‘Teen Mom 2’s Jade Cline Reveals Her Plans For Baby No. 2 After Recent Pregnancy Rumor

Jade Cline revealed her family plans for the future and admitted she thinks that having more kids is ‘a big thing’ on her reality show ‘Teen Mom 2’ and ‘everyone’ wants it, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Is Jade Cline, 23, ready to be a mother of two? Not quite yet! The Teen Mom 2 star, who is already a mother to her two-year-old daughter Kloie, opened up about possibly having more kids in the future, when she gave an interview to HollywoodLife, but admitted now is not the right time. “No, I am not,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us when asked if rumors that she’s pregnant again are true. “I feel like that’s a big thing in Teen Mom. Like everyone wants everyone to be pregnant. But no, I’m not.”

“I think I will have more kids, but I also think I want to wait until my daughter is older,” she continued. “I feel like right now it’s time for me to work on myself and my career’s going awesome. I want to keep building my career.”

Jade is interested in working in the beauty industry and just graduated beauty school. She went on to explain that having two kids right now wouldn’t allow her to put as much attention on that as she’d like. “I have so many plans for my future in the beauty industry, and I feel like having another kid would just be a lot on my plate,” she said. “I really wouldn’t be able to focus all this time into working on another child so I think it would be best for me just to wait. I think I was too young definitely, I still think I’m too young to have other kids right now.”

Jade started sharing her ups and downs as young mom with the public when she joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 three years ago. After having Kloie, who can be seen in the photo below, with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean Austin, she went through many struggles on the show, including dealing with Sean’s substance abuse and difficulties with her mom, Christy. The new season of the series, which premieres on Sept. 1, will put a spotlight on Jade and Sean’s stress after her parents move in with them.

In addition to adjusting to having her parents in the same house, things get even more complicated when Jade’s family loses their jobs and she must be financially responsible for them. Tension between those she loves understandably rises and the COVID-19 pandemic further tests her strength. Check out the trailer for the new season of Teen Mom 2 in the video above.