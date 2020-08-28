Briana DeJesus Wants Jenelle Evans To Return To ‘Teen Mom 2’: She ‘Made The Show What It Is Today’

Briana DeJesus revealed her honest thoughts about Jenelle Evans making a comeback on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ despite a controversial departure. The MTV star also revealed if she’s kept in contact with Jenelle!

Teen Mom 2 is entering yet another season without Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus thinks the MTV show is missing out. While promoting the new season that’ll premiere on Sept. 1, Briana EXCLUSIVELY admitted to HollywoodLife that she’d like to see Jenelle return to the show! “She was on Teen Mom 2 for a long time. She kind of made the show what it is today,” Briana told us. Jenelle made her Teen Mom debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2010.

However, Briana didn’t ignore the events that surrounded MTV’s decision to stop filming Jenelle in April of 2019. “And it’s unfortunate with the events that, you know, transpired,” Briana continued. Jenelle’s home life was flipped upside down when her husband, David Eason, shot and killed her dog in May of 2019. Shortly after, the parents temporarily lost custody of their daughter Ensley, 3, and Jenelle’s sons Kaiser Griffith, 6, and Jace, 11.

Although Jenelle split with David in Oct. 2019, she is now back with her controversial husband, who was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon and another misdemeanor count of communicating threats in June of 2020. “I just hope she has a safe life. And I hope, you know, she’s okay,” Briana told HollywoodLife. As for whether or not they still keep in touch, Briana said, “Sometimes we comment on each other’s Instagram Stories, but we don’t talk as much as we used to.”

Jenelle Evans gushed over her controversial “hubby,” David Eason, in the above Instagram post on Aug. 17, 2020. (Instagram/@j_evans1219)

Jenelle also thinks she deserves a second chance on the show. “I have spoken with my old producers many times about this. They still claim I was not fired’ but ‘let go for a season’,” Jenelle EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in March of 2020. She added, “I am guessing they are still holding me responsible for my husband’s actions, even though I did not do anything wrong.” A month later, the mother of three even claimed that the Teen Mom producers wanted her to return and fire Jade Cline, although these allegations were not confirmed by MTV.

Even without Jenelle and David on the show, though, Briana teased a lot of drama is arriving with Season 10. “[It’s] definitely a shit show…There are definitely a lot of up and downs. You’ll see a lot of breaking points,” Briana told HollywoodLife.

She also spoke on her own story line, adding, “There’s definitely a lot of growth going on. At least in my storyline. There are a lot of things that I didn’t think I would have done. But I did as far as you know, buying a new home, having a conversation — a difficult conversation — with Luis [Hernandez] and DeVoin [Austin] to discuss our co-parenting.”