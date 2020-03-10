‘Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell Reveals Whether She Plans For More Kids With Tyler Baltierra

Catelynn Lowell revealed the exact number of kids she wants with husband Tyler Baltierra and admitted the new season of ‘Teen Mom OG’ will be full of important moments, including renewing their vows.

Catelynn Lowell, 27, and Tyler Baltierra, 28, could be expanding their family in the future! The mother-of-three spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about her plan for a fourth child and revealed what fans can expect on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, which premieres on Mar. 17. “There are plans for more kids. I mean, not right at this moment because Vaeda just turned a year old,” Catelynn EXCLUSIVELY said. “So, we’re going to wait a little bit longer and then eventually have one more and then we’ll be completely done. We will be done.”

In addition to admitting she wants one more child, Catelynn talked about the Teen Mom OG trailer for the new season, which shows her and Tyler, who were married in 2015, renewing their vows – an idea she surprised him with. “Yeah, it was my idea to surprise Tyler and it was actually just because, well we… For our honeymoon we spent it in Hawaii and then obviously everybody saw the year that we had prior with the separation and us working on our relationship,” she explained referring to a rough patch in their marriage when they lived apart for a period of time. “So, we came out on the other side obviously and are doing really good. So, it was kind of my idea. It was more of a recommitment ceremony even though obviously we’re already committed to each other, but letting go of the past and moving forward on a fresh start. That’s kind of why I decided to do that and put everything in the past.”

Catelynn and Tyler’s strong marriage helps them raise their two kids, including daughters Nova, 5, and one-year-old Vaeda, (they put their oldest daughter Carly, now 10, up for adoption at birth after having her in their teens), and the proud wife is not afraid to admit they worked with a therapist to keep things smooth. “I think choosing that person every single day and choosing to, I’m going to work on this no matter what it takes in life,” she said when explaining the secret to making her love with Tyler work. “Also, we’ve done a lot of therapy. We’ve done a lot of couples therapy, but then also a lot of individual therapies. I think honestly the biggest things in relationships are communication and trust and learning how to express your needs and maybe things that you want to change in a healthy way.”

“There’s always going to be bumps in the road with any relationship, whether it’s your husband or wife or friendships or any relationship,” she continued. “There’s always going to be things that you have to go through. I think with being married and that relationship, yeah, it’s choosing to work on it even when it gets hard because it’s possible.”

Catelynn and Tyler’s current journey can be seen on the new season of Teen Mom OG, which premieres on MTV on Tuesday, Mar. 17.