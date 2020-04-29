‘Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee Would ‘Love To Adopt’ & Have More Kids: ‘I’m Praying’ For That
Mom-of-one Mackenzie McKee has revealed she’s open to having more kids, as she grapples with the tragic death of her mother.
Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has opened up about her plans for future children, amid the tragic passing of her mom. The 25-year-old spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively ahead of the April 28 episode of the show. “I would have five kids [if I could],” the mom-of-one said. “I would love to adopt from another country, or take in a kid who really needs a home. I’m praying for an opportunity like that.” Mackenzie’s comments come just four months after her mom Angie Douthit passed away at the age of 50 following a lengthy battle with cancer. “I’m surviving. But I’m kind of glad that the show doesn’t air live because I got some time to gather myself.”
As for her future, and what’s to come later this season, Mackenzie told us that it won’t be “a bed of roses because the grieving process is strange and sometimes very hard. I’m sharing my story, and… it gets rough.” New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.