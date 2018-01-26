‘Farrah Abraham Beat Me Up’: Debra Danielsen Claims ‘Teen Mom’ Daughter Attacked Her

Debra Danielsen’s telling her side of the story in the infamous fight she had with daughter Farrah Abraham. She claims Farrah’s not the victim she says she is! Read the excerpt from her tell-all here.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, 26, and mom Debra Danielsen have always had an extremely volatile relationship. It’s been well documented on the various Teen Mom series. And once, in 2010, it led to a physical altercation. Farrah called the cops on Debra for allegedly attacking her in January 2010, leading to Debra’s arrest for domestic assault. There’s more to this story than Farrah’s version of events, Debra writes in her new book, “Vapor: A True Story of How I Fell Victim To Catfishing”. Farrah actually attacked her!

Debra describes getting allegedly beaten and hit in the face by her daughter during that 2010 altercation, according to an excerpt from the book obtained by Radar. She also writes that the damage she reportedly did to Farrah was exaggerated to police. According to the police report taken by the Council Bluffs PD, “The victim was yelling at Danielsen over the shirt throwing and Danielson grabbed her by the throat. The victim pushed Danielsen’s hand away from her. Victim stated Danielson then hit her along the side of her head and hit her in the mouth.”

And according to Debra: “Farrah has beat me up, pulled out a large amount of my hair, I had been crying from the pain. After all of this, she had quietly gone upstairs to call the police and turn me in for hitting her.” Debra alleges that when she attempted to get away from Farrah during the altercation, her wrist, “hit [Farrah’s] lip and her tooth cut her lip, so she had one drop of blood on her lip.”

Farrah denied the allegations to Radar and provided a lengthy statement condemning her: “She was found guilty, was put in jail, has it on her record, and had to do social service work, and could not be left alone with my daughter. My mother is mentally unstable, jealous of me and is intimidated by what God has given me to succeed in life. I love her and always wish her the best. I did not press further charges as the police wanted. Mothers should be the one person in this crazy world who they can confide in and celebrate with rather than continually receive cruel behavior.”

“Vapor: A True Story of How I Fell Victim To Catfishing” hits shelves on January 30.

